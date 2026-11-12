Rhino Web Studios Explains The Planning And Technical Processes Behind Business Website Redesigns

- Brett ThomasNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Redesigning a business website involves considerably more than updating its appearance. Behind the visual changes is a coordinated process of evaluating existing content, reviewing technical performance, organizing information, preparing new layouts, and testing functionality before the updated website becomes publicly accessible.Rhino Web Studios, a web design company based in the New Orleans area, is highlighting the less visible stages of website redesign projects and the role those stages play in maintaining a functional online presence.A website redesign typically begins with an assessment of the existing website. This evaluation helps identify outdated information, navigation difficulties, technical limitations, and elements that may no longer support the business's current operations.The assessment may also examine website traffic patterns, search engine visibility, mobile usability, and the performance of important pages. These findings help establish which components should remain, which require modification, and which should be removed.Planning Before Visual DevelopmentOne of the earliest stages involves developing a clear understanding of the website's intended purpose. Business websites frequently serve several functions, including presenting company information, explaining services, answering common questions, and providing contact details.Determining how visitors use the existing website can influence the organization of the redesigned version."Website redesigns involve a significant amount of work that visitors never see," said Brett Thomas of Rhino Web Studios in New Orleans, Louisiana. "The planning, content organization, technical preparation, and testing are just as important as the appearance of the finished website. A redesign needs to account for how the entire website functions, not simply how individual pages look."Once project requirements are established, developers and designers can begin preparing the website's structure.This process often includes creating a sitemap, which identifies the pages that will appear on the website and establishes how those pages relate to one another. Navigation menus and internal links are then planned around that structure.Content Review and OrganizationExisting website content requires careful consideration during a redesign.Some pages may contain accurate and relevant information that can remain largely unchanged. Others may need revisions because of changes in business operations, services, staffing, or industry practices.Content evaluation also helps identify duplicate pages, outdated announcements, broken links, and information that is difficult to locate.Search engine considerations are another part of this process. Existing pages may already appear in search results for relevant queries, making it important to evaluate their URLs, content, headings, and internal links before implementing substantial changes.When page addresses change, permanent redirects can help direct visitors and search engines from old URLs to their appropriate replacements.Design and Development WorkAfter planning and content preparation, visual layouts can be developed.Design decisions generally address typography, spacing, colors, imagery, navigation, and the presentation of information across different screen sizes.However, visual design represents only part of the development process.Behind the interface, developers may configure content management systems, update software components, implement forms, integrate third-party services, and adjust the code responsible for displaying website elements.Responsive design techniques are used to accommodate desktop computers, tablets, and smartphones.Developers must also consider accessibility, including readable text, keyboard navigation, descriptive labels, and sufficient contrast between text and background colors.Testing Before PublicationBefore a redesigned website launches, testing helps identify problems that may not be apparent during development.Common testing procedures include reviewing navigation links, submitting contact forms, checking page layouts on different devices, and evaluating website loading performance.Browser compatibility testing can reveal differences in how pages appear or function across commonly used browsers.Technical reviews may also examine security configurations, search engine indexing settings, and whether important tracking systems are functioning as intended.A staging environment, when available, allows these checks to occur without immediately changing the public website.Managing the TransitionLaunching a redesigned website requires coordination between the development environment and the live hosting system.Files, databases, configurations, and domain-related settings may need to be updated. The exact procedure depends on the website's underlying technology and hosting arrangement.After publication, additional checks help confirm that pages load correctly, redirects operate as expected, and essential features remain available.Search engine performance may fluctuate following significant structural or content changes, making post-launch monitoring an important part of the transition.Website redesigns therefore extend beyond the moment the new appearance becomes visible.The complete process combines planning, content evaluation, design, technical development, testing, and monitoring. Understanding these stages provides a clearer picture of the work required to transition from an existing business website to an updated digital platform.

Morgan Thomas

Rhino Digital, LLC

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Rhino Web Studios Explains the Planning and Technical Processes Behind Business Website Redesigns News Provided By Rhino Digital, LLC November 13, 2026, 01:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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