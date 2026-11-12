Kumaraswamy Lays Foundation For Adarsha Chemicals Plant In Tumakuru

Union Minister Kumaraswamy Lays Foundation for Chemical Plant

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the newly established Adarsha Specialty Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. at the Vasanthanarasapura Industrial Area in Tumakuru. The company is a major chemical manufacturing enterprise in the state and is home to India's largest manufacturing facility for silicone adhesives and sealants.

Kumaraswamy emphasized that industries are contributing significantly to the country's growth, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to strengthen manufacturing capabilities and realize a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Political Criticisms and Policy Debates

Following the event, the Union Minister addressed various political issues, including corruption allegations against the state government, debates over the Chief Minister's performance, and concerns regarding financial allocations for development versus political appointments.