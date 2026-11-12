UP BJP to Hold Meeting on Special Intensive Revision of Voter Rolls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh BJP will hold a major organisational meeting on SIR on Friday at 10 am at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and state organisation general secretary Dharampal Singh will attend the meeting along with district presidents and district in-charges, sources said. The meeting has been called to deliberate on the organisation's strategy regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It comes amid heightened activity in the UP BJP over SIR, following claims that 1.27 crore Hindu voters are missing from the voter list. Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary launched a scathing attack against the INDIA bloc over its protests amid the row over Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He accused the opposition of attempting to push the country toward "anarchy" and framed the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election as a crucial battle to defeat those seeking to "destabilise" the nation. Speaking after a joining ceremony where a former BSP Member of Parliament and an ex-CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were inducted into the party, Chaudhary alleged that the opposition is trying to spark a movement modelled on recent political movements in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. He asserted, however, that the nation's youth and citizens have delivered a "befitting reply." "The kind of atmosphere that is being attempted to be created in the country today is a matter of serious concern. You have all seen how attempts are being made to discredit various constitutional institutions of the country. There are efforts to push the nation towards anarchy... Do we want to turn India into Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka? The Opposition is attempting to launch a movement in the country with this mindset. However, the country's youth and people have given them a befitting reply. I also urge you to understand that the upcoming election is not merely an election to choose an MP, an MLA or form a government. It is about defeating those who want to destabilise the country," he said. (ANI)