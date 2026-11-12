Shane Clifton is an Associate Professor of Practice in the School of Health Sciences at the University of Sydney and Director of the Centre for Disability Research and Policy (CDRP). As a quadriplegic scholar, his research and teaching focus on disability rights, ableism, bioethics, and lived experience in policy reform.

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