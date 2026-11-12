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Shane Clifton


Date: 2026-11-12 08:04:31

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor and Director of the Centre for Disability Research and Policy, University of Sydney
Profile Articles

Shane Clifton is an Associate Professor of Practice in the School of Health Sciences at the University of Sydney and Director of the Centre for Disability Research and Policy (CDRP). As a quadriplegic scholar, his research and teaching focus on disability rights, ableism, bioethics, and lived experience in policy reform.

Experience
  • 2023–present Associate professor, University of Sydney
  • 2013–2023 Honorary Associate, Centre for Disability Research and Policy, University of Sydney
  • 2019–2023 Director, Royal commission into violence, abuse, neglect and explication of people with disability
  • 1999–2018 Professor of theology and ethics, Alphacrucis College
Education
  • 2005 Australian Catholic University, PhD / Theology and ethics

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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