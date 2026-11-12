Atlas Air Worldwide And Nippon Cargo Airlines Mark 10 Years Of Collaboration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide ("Atlas") and Nippon Cargo Airlines (“NCA”) today marked the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership during a meeting in Japan between Atlas Air Worldwide Chief Executive Officer Michael Steen, NCA President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroyuki Homma and members of their respective leadership teams.The milestone celebrates a decade of collaboration supporting NCA's international cargo network and reflects a shared commitment to delivering safe, reliable and flexible air cargo solutions.The partnership began in October 2016 with an agreement for Atlas to operate one Boeing 747-400 freighter for NCA, with flights commencing the following month. A second aircraft was added in 2017, followed by three additional freighters in 2019, bringing the total to five.Since then, Atlas and NCA have built a closely coordinated operating relationship that combines Atlas' global infrastructure and NCA's established cargo network with the widebody freighter expertise of both companies. Together, the companies support critical trade lanes between Asia and North America, including operations through NCA's hub at Narita International Airport.Throughout this decade of close coordination, both organizations have maintained the agility and operational alignment required for complex international freighter operations, continuing to respond effectively to dynamic market demands.“Our 10-year partnership with NCA reflects the value of working together with a shared commitment to service and operational excellence,” said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide.“What began with a single aircraft has evolved into a strong strategic relationship, supported by the expertise and dedication of our teams. We value the trust NCA has placed in Atlas and look forward to identifying new opportunities to support its business in the years ahead.”The collaboration has enabled both companies to navigate evolving market demands while maintaining the operational coordination and flexibility required to support complex international freighter operations.

“Since commencing in 2016, our collaboration has grown substantially, and Atlas plays an integral role in supporting our global network,” said Hiroyuki Homma, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nippon Cargo Airlines.“Looking ahead, we will further deepen our ties with Atlas, dedicated to delivering higher-quality, reliable air cargo transportation services to customers worldwide.”

As Atlas and NCA enter their second decade together, both companies remain committed to strengthening their relationship and supporting the evolving needs of the global air cargo market.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) is the world's leader in outsourced aviation logistics. AAWW is the parent company of our principal operating subsidiary, Atlas Air, Inc., and several affiliates related to Titan's dry leasing services, and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. With approximately 5,000 employees, the AAWW companies serve a diversified customer roster across the global supply chain in more than 300 destinations in 90+ countries. Together, they operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and Airbus A350F (coming in 2029) freighters. To learn more, visit . Follow Atlas Air on LinkedIn and @AtlasAirWW on X.

About Nippon Cargo Airlines

Established in 1978, Nippon Cargo Airlines Co., Ltd. (NCA) is Japan's only dedicated international cargo airline. In August 2025, NCA became a wholly owned subsidiary of ANA HOLDINGS INC. Operating from its main hub at Narita International Airport, NCA connects major cities across Asia, North America, and Europe through its own network, while delivering extensive global coverage through close collaboration with ANA Cargo Inc.. Operating a fleet of Boeing 747-8F large freighter aircraft, NCA has built a strong reputation for excellence in complex, high-value logistics, delivering trusted transport for semiconductors, precision devices, and oversized cargo.

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Official Social Media: Instagram (nipponcargo_official) / X (@nipponcargo)

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