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Air-Jet Loom Market Overview

The Business Research Company's The Air-Jet Loom Market is expected to experience a robust growth rate of 7.6% CAGR through 2030.

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The air-jet loom market has been experiencing significant growth lately, driven by advancements and evolving demands within the textile industry. This sector's future looks promising as increasing automation and technological innovations continue to reshape production processes. Let's explore the current market size, the factors fueling its expansion, key regional trends, and the outlook ahead.

Current Market Value and Growth Trajectory of the Air-Jet Loom Market

The air-jet loom market has witnessed robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.33 billion in 2025 to $2.52 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth during the past period stems from rising demand for faster textile production, a higher consumption of woven fabrics, expanding textile manufacturing capacities, a need for consistent fabric quality, and the broader acceptance of shuttleless weaving machines.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $3.37 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6%. Contributing factors to this future growth include the rising preference for automated looms, demand for fabric production with greater width, the shift towards flexible manufacturing processes, replacement of traditional looms, and expansion of textile production facilities. Notable trends shaping the market involve the growing use of high-speed air-jet looms, increasing demand for wide weaving widths, popularity of automatic air-jet looms, multi-color weaving features, and adoption of low-maintenance equipment.

Understanding Air-Jet Looms and Their Role in Textile Manufacturing

An air-jet loom is a shuttleless weaving machine that operates by using compressed air to propel weft yarns across warp threads to create woven fabrics. These looms are mainly utilized for producing lightweight and medium-weight textiles. They stand out for their ability to deliver high-speed production, uniform fabric quality, and dependable performance. Their efficiency, precise control over the weaving process, and lower upkeep requirements have made air-jet looms a preferred choice in modern textile manufacturing.

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Automation as a Catalyst for Air-Jet Loom Market Expansion

The growing integration of automation and smart manufacturing technologies is a crucial driver for the air-jet loom market's future growth. Automation involves the use of advanced systems such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and data-driven controls to optimize manufacturing operations. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting these technologies to boost production efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance product consistency and quality.

This trend encourages the deployment of sophisticated air-jet looms that offer faster, more accurate, and digitally connected weaving processes. For instance, in January 2025, the Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC), a US-based industry network, reported that 75% of manufacturers achieved mid-level smart-factory maturity, a significant rise from 42% in 2024. Additionally, 44% of manufacturers planned to increase investments in smart-factory and production technologies. This growing adoption of automation and smart manufacturing is thus a key factor propelling the air-jet loom market forward.

Regional Market Highlights and Growth Patterns for Air-Jet Looms

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the air-jet loom market, reflecting its well-established textile manufacturing base and technological advancements. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years, driven by rapid industrialization and expanding textile production capabilities. The market scope includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Air-Jet Loom Market is expected to experience a robust growth rate of 7.6% CAGR through 2030. News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 13, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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