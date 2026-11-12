Author C.R. Owens Prepares To Unveil Crown Of Ashes, The Explosive Conclusion To His Political Thriller Trilogy

Following the success of The Brick in the Holy Door and The Seal of Fire, Owens prepares to conclude his gripping, reality-inspired trilogy with Crown of Ashes

- C.R. Owens

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning novelist C.R. Owens is preparing to bring his ambitious political thriller trilogy to its dramatic conclusion with Crown of Ashes, anticipated for release during the Christmas 2026 season.

Building upon the success of The Brick in the Holy Door and The Seal of Fire, the forthcoming novel will complete a sweeping narrative that began with an extraordinary religious prophecy and evolved into an international confrontation involving the American presidency, the Vatican, and powerful figures determined to reshape the world's political and spiritual order.

Loosely inspired by real-world events, Owens's trilogy blends historical mystery, religious symbolism, political intrigue, and psychological suspense into a provocative exploration of faith, destiny, and the extraordinary influence of those who claim to act in the name of a higher purpose.

At the center of the saga stands Daniel Trace, an unlikely American president whose rise to power becomes inseparable from a decades-old prophecy. As religious movements gather momentum and competing forces struggle for control, Trace must confront a question that grows increasingly consequential with each installment: Is he fulfilling a divine destiny, or becoming an instrument of forces he cannot fully comprehend?

With Crown of Ashes, Owens prepares to answer that question in a finale where the boundaries between salvation and destruction become dangerously blurred.

A Rising Voice in Political and Religious Thriller Fiction

C.R. Owens has established a distinctive storytelling approach by weaving contemporary political tensions together with historical mysteries, religious prophecy, and morally complex characters.

Rather than presenting political power and religious authority as separate forces, Owens explores what happens when the two become intertwined-and when deeply held convictions are challenged by ambition, secrecy, and competing interpretations of truth.

His novels move between the corridors of the Vatican, the highest offices of American government, and the growing influence of movements capable of transforming public opinion and international affairs.

Through interconnected storylines, carefully developed suspense, and unexpected revelations, Owens invites readers to consider the fragile relationship between faith and authority, the consequences of unquestioned loyalty, and the extraordinary power of belief to unite-or divide-civilizations.

Literary Excellence Recognized Through Multiple Awards

Owens's literary accomplishments earned recognition in the 2025 American Writing Awards and the 2026 Independent Author Awards, where his first two novels received honors in several competitive categories.

Winner - New Fiction

Winner - Political Fiction

Winner - Political Thriller

Finalist - Debut

Finalist - Political Thriller

These distinctions recognize the first two installments of a trilogy that combines political suspense with questions of prophecy, religious influence, and the responsibilities of leadership.

With multiple literary honors already associated with the series, Owens approaches the release of Crown of Ashes with an established foundation of award recognition and a story poised for its final confrontation.

The Brick in the Holy Door: A Prophecy That Defies History

The trilogy begins with The Brick in the Holy Door, a historical and political thriller centered on a mysterious prophecy originating in Loreto, Italy, in 1983.

A reclusive hermit receives a vision declaring that Daniel Trace, then a brash New York real estate mogul and notorious playboy, will one day lead America back to God.

In an extraordinary act of faith, a memorial brick bearing Trace's name is sealed within the Vatican's Holy Door, destined to remain there until the Jubilee of 2025.

For decades, the prophecy remains largely forgotten. But when Trace improbably rises to the American presidency, the prediction resurfaces, attracting worldwide attention and raising profound questions about divine intervention, political destiny, and the possibility that history is unfolding according to a plan established long before anyone could have imagined.

As the Vatican prepares to open the Holy Door, believers, skeptics, religious authorities, and political opportunists converge on Rome, seeking answers to a mystery that could challenge conventional understandings of both faith and power.

Does the brick truly exist? Could its discovery validate a prophecy made more than forty years earlier? And what might happen if millions come to believe that an American president has been chosen to fulfill a divine mission?

With its fusion of religious mystery and contemporary political drama, The Brick in the Holy Door establishes the foundation for a trilogy in which ancient symbols and modern authority become increasingly inseparable.

The Seal of Fire: When Prophecy Ignites a Movement

In The Seal of Fire, Owens expands the consequences of the original prophecy, shifting the narrative from the mystery surrounding the Holy Door to the growing political and spiritual upheaval spreading across nations.

Within the shadows of the Vatican, a dying archivist whispers a single word: prophecy.

Across the Atlantic, President Daniel Trace finds himself increasingly drawn into events that challenge the boundaries between presidential responsibility and spiritual destiny.

Meanwhile, Donovan Cole, a charismatic and controversial figure, emerges as a powerful voice capable of mobilizing a generation. His message electrifies college campuses, inspires passionate devotion, and divides a nation struggling to distinguish spiritual awakening from dangerous fanaticism.

To his followers, Cole represents a transformative religious movement. To his opponents, he embodies the growing threat of belief elevated beyond question.

From the marble corridors of Rome to candlelit gatherings in Washington, religious leaders maneuver behind closed doors, political alliances shift, and previously concealed secrets threaten to expose the competing ambitions of those entrusted with spiritual and governmental authority.

As the movement expands, the distinction between faith and political influence becomes increasingly difficult to maintain.

Through The Seal of Fire, Owens deepens the trilogy's central conflict, exploring how prophecy can inspire extraordinary acts of conviction while simultaneously becoming a tool of manipulation, ambition, and institutional control.

The novel leaves readers confronting an unsettling possibility:

Is the world witnessing a genuine divine awakening-or the emergence of something far more dangerous?

Crown of Ashes: The Final Chapter Arrives Christmas 2026

With Crown of Ashes, Owens brings the trilogy's intersecting storylines toward a dramatic and potentially devastating conclusion.

In the aftermath of Donovan Cole's martyrdom, the world stands at the threshold of a new age defined by religious fervor, political upheaval, and a rapidly expanding movement that threatens to overturn the established international order.

President Daniel Trace emerges from bloodshed and prophecy transformed. No longer viewed simply as an American political leader, he has become a living symbol of a cause embraced by millions.

Under the rallying declaration "One Nation. One World. Under God.", a global crusade gathers momentum, challenging authoritarian governments and inspiring followers who believe they are witnessing the fulfillment of a divine mission.

But as devotion spreads and nations begin to fracture, a formidable adversary moves quietly behind the scenes.

Vladimir Volkov, an enigmatic billionaire whose influence extends deep into international politics and the hidden networks of global power, begins exploiting the upheaval for purposes far removed from spiritual salvation.

As powerful figures within the Vatican fall, alliances collapse, and religious institutions confront threats from within, Volkov maneuvers to reshape the world's political and spiritual future.

His greatest weapon is not military strength or financial influence alone, but the ability to manipulate faith itself.

From the shattered halls of the Vatican to nations engulfed in revolution, Crown of Ashes thrusts its characters into a confrontation where devotion becomes a weapon, loyalty carries extraordinary consequences, and the distinction between righteous conviction and destructive ambition threatens to disappear.

At the center remains Daniel Trace, a president whose extraordinary journey began with a prophecy spoken more than four decades earlier.

What started as a mysterious brick hidden within the Vatican's Holy Door has become a global struggle over the future of civilization.

As the trilogy reaches its conclusion, Owens brings its defining questions of destiny, sacrifice, betrayal, and absolute power into sharp focus.

Will Daniel Trace save the world-or become the greatest weapon ever forged against it?

Fiction Inspired by Reality, Driven by Timeless Questions

Although the trilogy unfolds within a fictional world, its underlying themes draw inspiration from recognizable tensions involving political leadership, religious authority, institutional secrecy, and the influence of charismatic figures.

Owens uses the creative freedom of fiction to examine how societies respond when extraordinary claims challenge established institutions and when the promise of a greater purpose becomes entangled with the pursuit of power.

Throughout the series, prophecy serves as more than a religious mystery. It becomes a catalyst for examining human behavior, exposing the competing motivations of those who believe, those who doubt, and those who recognize an opportunity to influence events.

The novels also explore the vulnerability of institutions when personal ambition, ideological certainty, and public devotion begin to outweigh accountability and independent judgment.

By combining these themes with suspense, international intrigue, and character-driven conflict, Owens creates a fictional landscape in which the greatest threats do not always emerge from obvious enemies.

Sometimes they arise from the very ideals people believe they are defending.

Three Novels. One Prophecy. A Final Reckoning.

From a forgotten vision in 1983 to a global confrontation over the future of faith and political power, The Brick in the Holy Door Trilogy follows an extraordinary narrative arc spanning decades, continents, and the highest levels of religious and governmental authority.

The Brick in the Holy Door introduces the prophecy that sets the story in motion.

The Seal of Fire explores the movement that emerges as the prophecy's influence spreads.

And Crown of Ashes brings the consequences of that movement to their ultimate reckoning, as the struggle between spiritual conviction and the manipulation of power threatens to determine the fate of nations.

For readers who have followed the series from its beginning, the anticipated Christmas 2026 release represents the culmination of a story shaped by mystery, faith, betrayal, and extraordinary ambition.

For newcomers, the approaching finale offers an opportunity to discover the first two award-winning novels before the trilogy reaches its conclusion.

One prophecy. Three novels. A world divided by faith.

Crown of Ashes - Anticipated Christmas 2026.

About C.R. Owens

C.R. Owens is an award-winning educator, novelist, and lifelong storyteller whose fiction explores the intersection of history, faith, political power, and the extraordinary events that shape civilizations.

His debut novel, The Brick in the Holy Door, introduced readers to a sweeping historical and political thriller centered on religious prophecy and the rise of an unlikely American president. The novel earned three winning distinctions and a finalist honor in the 2026 Independent Author Awards.

Its sequel, The Seal of Fire, continued the story's exploration of religious influence, institutional secrecy, and political upheaval, earning finalist recognition in the Political Thriller category of the same competition.

His forthcoming third novel, Crown of Ashes, will conclude The Brick in the Holy Door Trilogy, bringing the interconnected stories of Daniel Trace, Donovan Cole, and Vladimir Volkov to their dramatic conclusion.

Media Inquiries and Book Information

Author: C.R. Owens

Genre: Political Thriller / Religious Thriller / Political Fiction

Published Titles: The Brick in the Holy Door and The Seal of Fire

Upcoming Release: Crown of Ashes

Anticipated Publication: Christmas 2026





C.R. Owens

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