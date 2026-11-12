MIA Dynamics USA Supports NASCAR Championship Weekend At Homestead-Miami Speedway With All-Electric Mobility

MENAFN - GetNews)"MIA Dynamics at NASCAR"Two donated MIA FOUR vehicles and four rental units support venue operations and security during the November 7–8 event.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - November 12, 2026 - MIA Dynamics USA, a provider of all-electric mobility solutions, supported NASCAR Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 7 and 8, 2026, with MIA FOUR electric vehicles deployed for on-site security and personnel transportation.

The activation demonstrated how compact electric vehicles can support the operational demands of major sporting venues, helping personnel navigate large properties and move between event areas.

As part of its partnership with Homestead-Miami Speedway, MIA Dynamics USA donated two MIA FOUR vehicles for ongoing use at the facility. The units will remain at the speedway to support daily operations and provide staff with a convenient way to travel throughout the property.

The company also supplied four rental units for the speedway's security team during championship weekend. Security personnel used the vehicles to patrol event areas, travel between key locations, and support on-site activities throughout the two-day event.

The deployment highlighted the practical applications of electric mobility for events and stadiums, where teams must cover substantial distances while working around changing schedules, pedestrian activity, and operational demands.

“Being part of NASCAR Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway was an exciting opportunity for MIA Dynamics USA to showcase what our electric vehicles can deliver in a real-world, high-demand environment,” said Canaan Oliveira, Vice President of Corporate and Government Sales at MIA Dynamics USA.“Seeing our MIA FOUR vehicles supporting security operations at such a prominent motorsports venue reinforces the versatility and value of our technology. Beyond the tremendous visibility this event provided, we're especially proud that two of our vehicles will remain at the speedway as part of its ongoing operations. This partnership represents exactly the type of opportunity we're pursuing as we continue expanding into corporate, government, and large-venue markets.”

Designed for maneuverability and versatile operation, the MIA FOUR X4 electric vehicle combines a compact four-wheel platform with all-electric power, patented suspension technology, and all-terrain capabilities. These features make it an option for organizations evaluating personnel transportation across sporting venues, commercial properties, industrial facilities, and campuses.

For teams responsible for security and patrol operations, the platform offers an additional mobility option alongside walking patrols and conventional vehicles. Its compact design can help personnel navigate areas where larger vehicles may be less practical, depending on site conditions and operating requirements.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway activation also gave MIA Dynamics USA an opportunity to demonstrate its vehicles in an active venue environment. By combining temporary rentals with vehicles donated for continued use, the partnership extended beyond championship weekend to support the facility's longer-term mobility needs.

“We see tremendous potential for electric mobility solutions at major venues and facilities across the country,” added Oliveira.“Our participation at Homestead-Miami Speedway is another example of how MIA Dynamics USA is bringing practical, innovative technology into environments where reliable and efficient mobility makes a difference.”

MIA Dynamics USA continues to expand its focus on corporate, government, public safety, and commercial applications, helping organizations evaluate electric mobility platforms for their specific properties, personnel, and operational needs.

About MIA Dynamics USA

MIA Dynamics USA provides innovative commercial electric mobility solutions designed for enterprise, industrial, hospitality, public safety, and government applications. The company focuses on delivering commercial-grade platforms that improve operational efficiency while supporting sustainable transportation initiatives and next-generation mobility strategies.

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