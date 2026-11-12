Aventura Eye Doctor Dr. Bollar And Style Site Optical To Host First-Ever Dita And Miu Miu Trunk Show, With An Exclusive 20% Discount On December 3

MENAFN - GetNews)""Our patients have been asking for Dita and Miu Miu, and we wanted to introduce them in a way that feels special," said Dr. Bollar of Style Site Optical."Style Site Optical and Aventura eye doctor Dr. Teresita Bollar will host the optical's first Dita and Miu Miu trunk show on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an exclusive 20% discount on the entire order during event hours.

Aventura, FL - November 12, 2026 - Style Site Optical and Aventura eye doctor Dr. Teresita Bollar today announced the first Dita and Miu Miu trunk show ever held at the optical. The one-day event takes place Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 19013 Biscayne Blvd in Aventura. Guests receive an exclusive 20% discount on their entire order during event hours.

A trunk show gives guests access to far more of a designer's collection than any optical can keep on its shelves year-round. For one day, Aventura and Miami residents can try on a wider range of Dita and Miu Miu optical frames and sunglasses in person, with the optical's team on hand to help with fit, style and lens options.

The two houses offer very different takes on luxury eyewear. Dita, founded in Los Angeles in 1995, is known for meticulously engineered frames handcrafted in Japan. Miu Miu, the Italian fashion house founded by Miuccia Prada, is known for playful, fashion-forward designs that set trends each season.

"Our patients have been asking for Dita and Miu Miu, and we wanted to introduce them in a way that feels special," said Dr. Bollar of Style Site Optical. "This is the first time we have brought these two collections together under our roof, and the trunk show lets our community see them up close just in time for the holidays."

Event highlights include:

- First-ever Dita and Miu Miu trunk show at Style Site Optical- Exclusive 20% discount on the entire order, available December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. only- Expanded selection of optical frames and sunglasses from both brands- One-on-one styling and fitting help from the optical's team- Raffle prizes and complimentary refreshments- A limited number of eye exam appointments on the day of the event

The event comes as shoppers look for holiday gifts and as many families use remaining flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds before year-end. The 20% event discount cannot be combined with vision insurance benefits.

The trunk show is open to the public. Guests are encouraged to RSVP or reserve an exam time in advance by calling (305) 935-5250 or visiting stylesiteoptical.

About Style Site Optical

Style Site Optical is a full-service optical boutique based in Aventura, Florida, offering comprehensive eye exams, designer eyewear, and advanced vision solutions. Led by Dr. Teresita Bollar, the practice focuses on delivering personalized care while integrating the latest technology in eye health and vision correction.