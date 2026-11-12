Cellectis Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provides A Business Update
| CELLECTIS S.A.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION
($ in thousands)
|As of
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2026
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|535
|806
|Property, plant, and equipment
|38,788
|7,137
|Right-of-use assets
|23,658
|12,959
|Non-current financial assets
|5,088
|4,631
|Other non-current assets
|20,025
|24,309
|Deferred tax assets
|382
|382
|Total non-current assets
|88,476
|50,223
|Current assets
|Trade receivables
|14,398
|4,125
|Subsidies receivables
|7,800
|7,499
|Other current assets
|5,383
|4,872
|Cash, cash equivalents and current financial assets
|208,663
|146,705
|Total current assets
|236,244
|163,202
|TOTAL ASSETS
|324,720
|213,425
|LIABILITIES
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|5,903
|5,926
|Premiums related to the share capital
|437,445
|373,661
|Currency translation adjustment
|(33,316
|)
|(31,904
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(266,538
|)
|(264,257
|)
|Net loss
|(67,593
|)
|(101,058
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|75,901
|(17,632
|)
|Non-current liabilities
|Non-current financial liabilities
|74,013
|68,972
|Non-current lease debts
|27,725
|19,518
|Non-current provisions
|1,329
|1,258
|Total non-current liabilities
|103,067
|89,747
|Current liabilities
|Current financial liabilities
|10,460
|7,561
|Current lease debts
|7,701
|6,363
|Trade payables
|17,277
|16,903
|Deferred income and contract liabilities
|96,803
|90,371
|Current provisions
|1,169
|8,855
|Other current liabilities
|12,342
|11,256
|Total current liabilities
|145,752
|141,310
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|324,720
|213,425
| Cellectis S.A.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|For the nine-month period ended September 30,
|2025
|2026
|Revenues and other income
|Revenues
|62,552
|14,771
|Other income
|4,834
|5,120
|Total revenues and other income
|67,386
|19,891
|Operating expenses
|Research and development expenses
|(69,081
|)
|(108,797
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(14,988
|)
|(17,526
|)
|Other operating income
|958
|229
|Total operating expenses and other operating income
|(83,111
|)
|(126,093
|)
|Operating loss
|(15,725
|)
|(106,202
|)
|Net Financial (loss) gain
|(25,550
|)
|5,246
|Income tax
|-
|(102
|)
|Net loss
|(41,275
|)
|(101,058
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to shareholders of Cellectis ($/share)
|(0.41
|)
|(1.00
|)
|Number of shares used for computing (basic and diluted)
|100,262,948
|100,629,644
| UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
For the three-month period ended September 30, 2026
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|For the three-month period ended September 30,
|2025
|2026
|Revenues and other income
|Revenues
|35,172
|3,764
|Other income
|1,992
|1,674
|Total revenues and other income
|37,164
|5,439
|Operating expenses
|Research and development expenses
|(24,069
|)
|(56,632
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(5,208
|)
|(6,197
|)
|Other operating income (expense)
|154
|(124
|)
|Total operating expenses and other operating income
|(29,123
|)
|(62,953
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|8,041
|(57,514
|)
|Net Financial gain (loss)
|(7,452
|)
|(3,929
|)
|Income tax
|-
|(30
|)
|Net income (loss)
|589
|(61,474
|)
|Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders of Cellectis ($/share)
|0.01
|(0.61
|)
|Number of shares used for computing:
|Basic
|100,325,229
|100,712,173
|Diluted
|101,708,538
|100,712,173
Note Regarding Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
Cellectis S.A. presents adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis in this press release. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis is not a measure calculated in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards. We have included in this press release a reconciliation of this figure to net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.
Because adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense – a non-cash expense, we believe that this financial measure, when considered together with our financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, can enhance an overall understanding of Cellectis' financial performance. Moreover, our management views the Company's operations, and manages its business, based, in part, on this financial measure. In particular, we believe that the elimination of non-cash stock-based expenses from Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core businesses. Our use of adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial performance as reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which use similar stock-based compensation, may address the impact of non-cash stock- based compensation expense differently; and (b) other companies may report adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis alongside our statements of consolidated operations prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, including Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis.
| RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS NET INCOME (unaudited)
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026
($ in thousands, except per share data)
| For the nine-month period ended
September 30,
|2025
|2026
|Net loss
|(41,275
|)
|(101,058
|)
| Adjustment:
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|3,860
|5,815
|Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders of Cellectis
|(37,415
|)
|(95,243
|)
|Basic and diluted adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders of Cellectis ($/share)
|(0.37
|)
|(0.95
|)
|Weighted average number of outstanding shares, basic and diluted (units)
|100,262,948
|100,629,644
| RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS NET INCOME (unaudited)
For the three-month period ended September 30, 2026
($ in thousands, except per share data)
| For the three-month period ended
September 30,
| 2025
|2026
|Net income (loss)
|589
|(61,474
|)
| Adjustment:
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|1,602
|1,863
|Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Cellectis
|2,191
|(59,611
|)
|Basic and diluted adjusted net loss per share attributable to shareholders of Cellectis ($/share)
|0.02
|(0.59
|)
|Weighted average number of outstanding shares, basic (units)
|100,325,229
|100,712,173
|Weighted average number of outstanding shares, diluted (units)
|101,708,538
|100,712,173
About Cellectis
Cellectis is a genome engineering company developing genetic medicines for diseases that today demand a lifetime of treatment. Leveraging decades of expertise in programmable DNA-binding proteins, the Company has built a differentiated genome engineering platform spanning gene editing, base editing, epigenetic editing and transcriptional regulation. By delivering the genomic intervention each disease requires, Cellectis is advancing a new generation of genetic medicines designed to move beyond disease management and toward lasting therapeutic impact. Cellectis' headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York and Raleigh (NC). Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more, visit and follow Cellectis on LinkedIn and X.
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains“forward-looking” statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“designed to”,“expected”,“plan”,“planned”,“potential”,“will,”“would” or similar expressions and/or the negative of these. These forward-looking statements are based on our management's current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management, including information provided or otherwise publicly reported by our licensed partners. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the anticipated initiation of clinical trials, including an IIT in China, the planned timing for the release of preliminary clinical data for the Company's lead program, the potential of the Company's preclinical candidate product based on pre-clinical results, the potential for success of the Company's in vivo gene editing programs, the anticipated impact, including potential cost savings, of the Company's decision to cease the development of lasme-cel and eti-cel and to initiate a restructuring plan, the contemplated implementation of headcount reductions and other cost-savings initiatives and their planned timeframe, and the Company's targeted cash runway. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Many important factors may adversely affect such forward-looking statements and cause actual results to differ from those in any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical and clinical studies; the availability and timing of results from studies, once initiated; the acceptance by global regulatory agencies of data generated from IIT in China; the potential that pre-clinical animal model data may not translate into further preclinical development or clinical setting; promising preclinical data not yielding positive further preclinical data or clinical results; the performance of the IIT in China, changes in the competitive landscape for in vivo gene editing products; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct clinical trials. With respect to our cash runway, our operating plans, including product development plans, may change as a result of various factors, including factors currently unknown to us. Furthermore, many other important factors, including those described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as amended and in our annual financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent filings Cellectis makes with the Securities Exchange Commission from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website at , as well as other known and unknown risks and uncertainties may adversely affect such forward-looking statements and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
For further information on Cellectis, please contact:
Media contacts:
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, ...
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93
Investor Relations contact:
Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, ...
Attachment
- PRESS RELEASE-Q32026-earnings-ENGLISH
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment