Women's Institute For Specialized Health Champions Longitudinal Hormone Care For Women In Perimenopause And Menopause

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Menopause Society Certified Practitioner Gisele Thissen, MSN, FNP-C, MSCP, urges women to seek care connecting hormones, metabolism, and how they actually feel

- Gisele Thissen, MSN, FNP-C, MSCPMONTGOMERY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Women's Institute for Specialized Health (W.I.S.H.) is encouraging women in perimenopause and menopause to expect more from their care. W.I.S.H., a private women's telehealth practice led by Menopause Society Certified Practitioner Gisele Thissen, MSN, FNP-C, MSCP, focuses on hormone optimization delivered through ongoing, whole-patient care rather than one-off appointments.Many women in midlife experience fatigue, brain fog, sleep disruption, weight changes, mood shifts, hot flashes, and changes in desire. Too often, they are told their labs look normal, that it is just stress, or that it is simply part of getting older. Their symptoms are treated one at a time, if at all, and they leave appointments without a clear plan."Women come to me knowing something has changed, even when no one has been able to explain why they no longer feel like themselves," said Thissen. "Menopause is not a single symptom or a single prescription. Hormones, metabolism, sleep, and sexual health are connected, and they change over time. Care should follow that whole picture, not start over at every visit."A longitudinal approach to hormone healthW.I.S.H. treats perimenopause and menopause from a medical, evidence-based foundation with a functional, root-cause lens. Hormone optimization, including estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone therapy when appropriate, is paired with attention to metabolic health, thyroid function, gut health, and long-term wellness.Thissen has particular expertise in testosterone therapy for women, an area she says is frequently overlooked. "Testosterone plays a real role in women's energy, mood, and desire," she said. "Women deserve a provider who understands it and takes the time to get it right."Rather than limiting care to a set number of visits, W.I.S.H. builds an individualized plan and adjusts it as each patient's symptoms, lab results, and life change. Visits are unhurried, and patients work with the same provider throughout their care."The goal is not another quick appointment," said Thissen. "It is a provider who listens, coaches you through the process, builds a plan with you, and celebrates the wins along the way."How to beginEvery new patient begins with the W.I.S.H. Assessment, a comprehensive one-on-one virtual visit covering symptoms, health history, previous treatment, and personal goals. Women do not need to know whether their symptoms are hormonal, metabolic, or thyroid related before scheduling; that is part of what the Assessment evaluates. Following the Assessment, Thissen recommends a personalized path forward, which may include ongoing private care programs.Women who want to learn more first can download the free guide, The Woman Behind the Symptoms, at wishealth.Care is available via telehealth to women in 29 states, including Texas, California, Florida, New York, and Washington. W.I.S.H. is a private, out-of-network practice, and HSA and FSA funds are accepted.More information about the W.I.S.H. Assessment is available at wishealth.About W.I.S.H.The Women's Institute for Specialized Health (W.I.S.H.) is a private women's telehealth practice specializing in hormone health, menopause and perimenopause, sexual health, metabolic and weight health, thyroid health, and functional and gut health. Led by Gisele Thissen, MSN, FNP-C, MSCP, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner and Menopause Society Certified Practitioner with more than 14 years in private practice and telemedicine, W.I.S.H. provides longitudinal, whole-patient care to women in 29 states. W.I.S.H. is a d/b/a of Preferred Health PLLC. Learn more at wishealth.

Gisele Thissen, MSN, FNP-C, MSCP

Women's Institute for Specialized Health (W.I.S.H.)

+1 713-338-9474

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Women's Institute for Specialized Health Champions Longitudinal Hormone Care for Women in Perimenopause and Menopause News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz November 13, 2026, 00:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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