Sienna Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Continues Platform Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“ Sienna” or the“ Company”) (TSX: SIA) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Highlights

Average Same Property Occupancy in the retirement segment increases to 94.9% in Q3 2026

Same Property Net Operating Income (“NOI”) up 8.7% year-over-year to $57.8 million in Q3 2026



Retirement Segment up 11.6% year-over-year in Q3 2026

Long-Term Care (“LTC”) Segment up 6.2% year-over-year in Q3 2026

Operating Funds from Operations (“OFFO”) up 21.2% year-over-year, or 1.4% per share, in Q3 2026. OFFO per share includes a temporary dilutive impact of the At-The-Market Equity Distribution Program (“ATM Program ”).

Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) up 25.7% year-over-year, or 5.2% per share, in Q3 2026. AFFO per share includes a temporary dilutive impact of the ATM Program.

AFFO Payout Ratio lowered to 72.0% in Q3 2026 from 75.9% in Q3 2025

$433 million of acquisitions closed and under contract to date in 2026, with robust pipeline of further opportunities $150 million renewal of ATM Program to support growth

“The depth of Sienna's operations, the Company's growing scale and our disciplined approach to capital allocation put us in a strong position to provide more services and care to a growing number of Canadian seniors,” said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer.“With 15 consecutive quarters of growth and $1.2 billion of assets added since the beginning of last year, our momentum is evident across the Company.” 2026 Growth through Acquisitions The table below highlights Sienna's portfolio expansion through acquisitions to date in 2026:

Property Name / Segment Year Built Location Number of Beds/ Suites Purchase Price ($M) (1)

Q1 2026 Glenmore Lodge / LTC (22.8%) 2016 Kelowna, British Columbia 118 $ 10.1 LaSalle Park / Retirement (10.9%) 2013 Greater Toronto Area, Ontario 123 $ 9.3 $ 19.4 Q2 2026 The Bartlett / Retirement 2021 Greater Toronto Area, Ontario 129 $ 59.4 Rockland Manor / Retirement 2015 Greater Ottawa Area, Ontario 160 $ 41.0 Ballycliffe / LTC(2) 2025 Greater Toronto Area, Ontario 224 $ 68.3 $ 168.7 Q3 2026 Stonemont On The Park / Retirement(3) 2024 Ottawa, Ontario 305 $ 170.7 170.7 Q4 2026 Brighton Retirement & Active Living(4) 2024 Brighton, Ontario 165 $ 73.8 73.8 Total 2026 Acquisitions (closed and under contract) $ 432.6 Purchase price excludes working capital and other adjustments. The Company entered into a purchase agreement and expects to complete the transaction in Q4 2026 or early Q1 2027. The Company completed the acquisition on October 29, 2026. The Company entered into a purchase agreement and expects to complete the transaction in Q4 2026.





Renewal of ATM Program

On November 12, 2026, the Board of Directors approved the renewal of the ATM Program, which allows the Company to issue up to $150 million of common shares at its discretion to fund the Company's growth initiatives. Concurrently, the ATM Program approved in May 2026 was terminated.

Financial and Operating Results

The following table represents the Key Performance Indicators for the periods ended September 30:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Thousands of Canadian dollars, except occupancy, share and ratio data 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change OCCUPANCY Retirement - Average Same Property 94.9 % 94.7 % 0.2 % 94.6 % 93.5 % 1.1 % Retirement - Average total occupancy 90.8 % 91.6 % (0.8 )% 90.1 % 90.7 % (0.6 )% LTC - Average total occupancy 98.6 % 98.3 % 0.3 % 98.4 % 98.2 % 0.2 % FINANCIAL Revenue, Proportionate Basis1 295,676 263,066 32,610 870,170 760,676 109,494 Same Property NOI1 57,812 53,194 4,618 162,835 145,413 17,422 NOI1 65,559 55,451 10,108 189,599 151,959 37,640 Administrative expenses 13,789 9,255 4,534 35,325 29,370 5,955 Adjusted EBITDA1 57,941 47,099 10,842 165,373 125,341 40,032 OFFO1 39,786 32,824 6,962 116,466 88,118 28,348 AFFO1 36,092 28,711 7,381 106,144 76,977 29,167 AFFO Payout Ratio1 72.0 % 75.9 % (3.9 )% 71.0 % 83.4 % (12.4 )% PER SHARE INFORMATION OFFO per share1 0.358 0.353 0.005 1.094 0.974 0.120 AFFO per share1 0.325 0.309 0.016 0.997 0.851 0.146 FINANCIAL RATIOS Net debt to Adjusted Gross Book Value at period end 34.5 % 40.8 % (6.3 )% 34.5 % 40.8 % (6.3 )% Weighted Average Cost of Debt at period end 3.9 % 3.9 % - % 3.9 % 3.9 % - % Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA at period end 5.8 7.9 (2.1 ) 5.8 7.9 (2.1 ) Interest Coverage Ratio 3.7 3.4 0.3 3.7 3.4 0.3 Debt Service Coverage Ratio 2.8 2.4 0.4 2.8 2.4 0.4 Weighted Average Term to Maturity at period end 4.9 6.0 (1.1 ) 4.9 6.0 (1.1 ) CHANGE IN SAME PROPERTY NOI 1 Retirement1 11.6 % 14.0 % LTC1 6.2 % 10.3 % Total1 8.7 % 12.0 % Note: Refer to Sienna's Management Discussion and Analysis (“ MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, published on November 12, 2026, for further details. This MD&A can be found on the Company's website at. In Q3 2025, the Company recognized retroactive funding of $1,006 ($1,371 net of $365 taxes) relating to prior years. Excluding this item, OFFO and AFFO per share for the three months ended September 30, 2025 would each be lower by $0.011. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recognized retroactive funding of $1,006 ($1,371 net of $365 taxes) and a WSIB refund of $1,334 ($1,817 net of $483 taxes), both relating to prior years. Excluding these items, OFFO and AFFO per share for nine months ended September 30, 2025, would each have been $0.026 lower.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized retroactive funding of $2,348 ($3,195 net of $847 taxes) and a WSIB refund of $256 ($348 net of $92 taxes), both relating to prior years. Excluding these items, OFFO and AFFO per share for nine months ended September 30, 2026, would each have been $0.024 lower.



The year-over-year change in Same Property NOI, excluding retroactive adjustments in both years, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 would have been as follows:

Three months ended September 30, 2026 Nine months ended September 30, 2026 Retirement 11.6 % 13.4 % LTC 11.5 % 10.8 % Total 11.6 % 12.0 %





Financial Performance - Q3 2026



Revenue, Proportionate Basis increased by 12.4%, or $32.6 million, to $295.7 million, compared to Q3 2025. In the Retirement segment, the increase is primarily attributable to rental rate increases, acquisitions, as well as higher care and ancillary revenue. In the LTC segment, the increase is primarily due to acquisitions and redevelopments completed in 2025, government funding increases, and increased private accommodation revenue.

NOI increased by 18.2% or $10.1 million to $65.6 million, compared to Q3 2025. The Retirement segment NOI increased by $7.5 million, primarily attributable to revenue growth, offset partially by higher labour, food and utility expenses, and incremental expenses from acquisitions. The LTC segment NOI increased by $2.6 million, mainly due to revenue increases, offset in part by higher direct care labour and repair and maintenance expenses, and other inflationary pressures.

Same Property NOI increased by 8.7% to $57.8 million compared to Q3 2025, including a 6.2% increase in the LTC segment, and a 11.6% increase in the retirement segment. Excluding the one-time items of Q3 2025, Same Property NOI would have increased by 11.6% compared to Q3 2025, driven by 11.6% growth in the retirement segment and 11.5% growth in the LTC segment.

OFFO increased by 21.2% in Q3 2026, or $7.0 million, to $39.8 million compared to Q3 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher NOI, offset partially by higher income tax expenses and higher interest expenses from increased financings as a result of growth and higher borrowing rates. OFFO per share increased by 1.4% in Q3 2026, or $0.005, to $0.358, largely driven by higher OFFO, offset by the temporary dilutive impact of the ATM Program.

AFFO increased by 25.7% in Q3 2026, or $7.4 million, to $36.1 million compared to Q3 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher OFFO and construction funding income received from the Government of Ontario for redevelopments completed in 2025. AFFO per share increased by 5.2% in Q3 2026, or $0.016, to $0.325, largely driven by higher AFFO, offset by the temporary dilutive impact of the ATM Program.

AFFO Payout Ratio lowered to 72.0% from 75.9% in Q3 2025, reflecting the Company's strong operating results, contributions from completed developments and accretive acquisitions, and the progressive deployment of capital to fund acquisitions. Debt - The Company's Net Debt to Adjusted Gross Book Value decreased by 630 bps to 34.5% at the end of Q3 2026, from 40.8% at the end of Q3 2025, primarily as a result of the Company's capital allocation strategy, including acquisitions and developments throughout 2025 and 2026, as well as equity raised under the Company's ATM Program. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 5.8 times in Q3 2026, from 7.9 times in Q3 2025 mainly driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA, as well as cash raised from the ATM Program, which was subsequently deployed to fund an acquisition announced in the quarter.

Financial Performance - Nine months ended September 30, 2026



Revenue, Proportionate Basis increased by 14.4%, or $109.5 million, to $870.2 million, compared to nine months ended September 30, 2025. In the Retirement segment, the increase is primarily attributable to acquisitions, occupancy growth, rental rate increases, as well as higher care and ancillary revenue. In the LTC segment, the increase is primarily due to government funding increases, increased private accommodation revenue, acquisitions and redevelopments completed in 2025, and $3.2 million of retroactive funding related to the prior year.

NOI increased by 24.8% to $189.6 million, compared to nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Retirement segment NOI increased by $23.9 million, primarily attributable to revenue increases, offset partially by higher labour, utility and maintenance expenses. The LTC segment NOI increased by $13.8 million, mainly due to revenue growth, offset in part by higher flow-through direct care labour, and repair and maintenance expenses.

Same Property NOI increased by 12.0% to $162.8 million compared to nine months ended September 30, 2025, including a 14.0% increase in the retirement segment, and a 10.3% increase in the LTC segment. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized $3.2 million of retroactive funding related to 2025 and a $0.3 million WSIB refund, compared to a $1.3 million of retroactive funding and $1.8 million WSIB refund recognized in the prior year. Excluding these items, Same Property NOI would have increased by 12.0% compared to Q3 2025, driven by 13.4% growth in the retirement segment and 10.8% growth in the LTC segment.

OFFO increased by 32.2%, or $28.3 million, to $116.5 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher NOI and lower income tax expenses largely resulting from accelerated tax depreciation recognized in Q1 2026 on properties acquired in 2025, offset partially by higher interest expenses from increased financings as a result of growth and higher borrowing rates. OFFO per share increased by 12.3%, or $0.120, to $1.094 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

AFFO increased by 37.9%, or $29.2 million, to $106.1 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher OFFO and construction funding income received, offset by increased maintenance capital expenditures. AFFO per share increased by 17.2% or $0.146, to $0.997 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

AFFO Payout Ratio lowered to 71.0% from 83.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, reflecting the Company's strong operating results, contributions from completed developments and accretive acquisitions, and the progressive deployment of capital to fund acquisitions. $253 million of shares issued under Sienna's ATM Program year-to-date in 2026.



Outlook

Long-term fundamentals in Canadian senior living are underpinned by growing demand, with seniors making up the fastest-growing demographic, and limited new supply of senior living accommodations.

Looking ahead, Sienna will continue to leverage these sector dynamics as we grow through portfolio optimization, and drive continued retirement NOI and margin growth.

In addition, the increasing scale of our operations, our ability to identify and execute on strategic transactions and the acceleration of our long-term care redevelopment program are positioning us well to sustain our growth momentum.

Retirement Operations – Our focus on generating strong interest in our residences, as well as continued improvements to our operations and favourable supply/demand fundamentals, supported the year-over-year occupancy and margin improvements. Same Property operating margins increased by approximately 200 bps year-over-year in Q3 2026.

Going forward, we will continue to focus on expanding the Company's NOI with concentrated marketing and sales initiatives, operational efficiency and asset optimization efforts. We expect Same Property NOI growth in our retirement portfolio to exceed 10% in 2026 as a result of the segment's occupancy growth, rate increases and higher care revenue.

Asset Optimization Initiatives – Sienna believes that there is a significant opportunity to create value through asset optimization initiatives at certain properties. These initiatives target a better market fit and include renovations, changes in suite mix, additional services or the alternative use of a property to reflect the evolving needs of residents. By optimizing our existing portfolio, we expect to unlock substantial NOI growth while modernizing Sienna's asset base.

Long-Term Care Operations – Sienna's LTC platform is benefitting from government funding increases, higher revenue from private accommodation, in addition to a growing platform.

Excluding retroactive items, we expect the year-over-year increase of our 2026 LTC Same Property NOI for the full year to be in the high-single-digit percentage range, representing an increase from our previous target in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range.

Growth Targets – The following table summarizes Sienna's 2026 key targets for Same Property growth, excluding One-Time Items:

Segment Performance Indicator Target Retirement 2026 Occupancy ~95% Retirement 2026 Margin Growth (YoY) 150 - 200 bps Retirement 2026 NOI Growth (YoY) 10%+ LTC 2026 NOI Growth (YoY) High-single-digit %





Conference Call

Sienna will host a conference call on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. (ET). The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-800-715-9871, conference ID: 1945631. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website at /investors/events-presentations. It will be available for replay until November 13, 2027 and archived on Sienna's website.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit.

Risk Factors

Refer to the risk factors disclosed in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its most recent Annual Information Form for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements generally use forward-looking words, such as“anticipate,”“continue,”“could,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“believe,”“goals”,“target” or other similar words and are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information currently available and what management currently believes are reasonable assumptions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Hung

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Investments

(905) 489-0258

...

Nancy Webb

Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing

(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030

...

