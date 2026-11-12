LEO Technologies Joins The 2026 Big Blue Bash To Support Families Of Fallen Officers

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LEO Technologies (LeoTech), a leader in artificial intelligence and advanced public safety technology, has joined the 2026 Big Blue Bash Presented by Motorola Solutions as a sponsor. The black-tie gala, benefiting the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation, will take place Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.LeoTech's participation reflects the company's commitment to supporting the men and women of federal law enforcement and the families who stand behind them. That commitment is deeply connected to LeoTech's mission: developing advanced technology that helps identify threats, prevent violence, and ultimately save lives.LeoTech was founded on a fundamental belief: the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our communities deserve the most advanced technology available to help protect them. This belief drives the company's development of purpose-built artificial intelligence technology designed to address the increasingly complex threats facing law enforcement and correctional agencies.Through advanced communications intelligence, video intelligence, and an integrated intelligence layer that connects information across multiple sources, LeoTech helps agencies recognize emerging threats, uncover criminal activity, and identify potential dangers before they escalate. By transforming fragmented information into actionable intelligence, LeoTech provides law enforcement professionals with greater awareness of the threats they face and the opportunity to intervene before lives are put at risk.For LeoTech, the ultimate measure of technology is not how much information it processes or how many tasks it automates, but its ability to prevent tragedies, make facilities and communities safer for everyone in them, and ensure that more of the men and women who serve return home safely to their families. Today, LeoTech supports more than 250 agencies nationwide."Every law enforcement officer who puts on a badge accepts risks that most Americans will never fully understand. At LeoTech, we believe we have a responsibility to use the most advanced technology available to help reduce those risks," said Elliott Broidy, Founder and CEO. "Our mission is to help identify threats before they become tragedies and give those who serve a greater opportunity to return home safely to their families. Supporting the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation is a natural extension of that commitment, standing with the men and women who protect our nation and honoring the families who have sacrificed so much."Jon Adler, National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, welcomed LeoTech's support and its commitment to the federal law enforcement community.“LeoTech understands that the men and women on the front lines deserve every advantage we can give them,” Adler said.“Their support of the Big Blue Bash extends that commitment to the families of those who were wounded or never came home, and we're grateful to have them with us.”The Big Blue Bash brings together federal law enforcement leaders, veterans, families of wounded and fallen officers, and advocates united in their support of those who serve. The evening will feature live musical performances, live and silent auctions, a three-course dinner in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, and special tributes honoring wounded and fallen officers and their families.Confirmed guests include Kevin Sorbo, Dean Cain, and Lou Ferrigno, with additional special guests expected to be announced.Proceeds from the event benefit the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation, which provides critical assistance to federal law enforcement officers and their families during times of tragedy and hardship.Sponsorship opportunities remain available, and a limited number of tickets are open to the public. For additional information, visit .About LEO TechnologiesLEO Technologies (LeoTech) is an artificial intelligence and advanced public safety technology company dedicated to protecting law enforcement officers, correctional personnel, and the communities they serve. Through purpose-built communications intelligence, video intelligence, and an integrated AI-powered intelligence layer, LeoTech connects and analyzes information across disparate sources to identify emerging threats, uncover criminal activity, and enable proactive intervention. Its technology helps agencies prevent violence and protect the lives of officers, the people in their custody, and the public. For more information, visit /About the Federal Law Enforcement Officers FoundationThe Federal Law Enforcement Officers (F.L.E.O.) Foundation is an IRS 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing immediate support to FLEOA members, federal law enforcement officers, and their families impacted by tragic circumstances. The Foundation is also a proud partner with the Police Unity Tour in hosting the annual 9/11 Fallen Hero Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.To learn more or make a donation, visit .

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LEO Technologies Joins the 2026 Big Blue Bash to Support Families of Fallen Officers News Provided By The Silent Partner Marketing November 13, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Emergency Services, Law, Technology, Telecommunications



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