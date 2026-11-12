RESULTS Technology Receives HIRE Vets Award

Recognizing Companies Who Hire Veterans

RESULTS Technology's workforce is 23% veterans

The HIRE Vets Award recognizes a commitment to hiring and retaining veterans.

- Patrick Murphy, President of RESULTS TechnologyOVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Department of Labor has recognized RESULTS Technology as one of the 772 recipients of the 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. RESULTS earned the GOLD award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Award Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.“We are so proud to be awarded this medallion for the 7th year in a row,” said Patrick Murphy, President of RESULTS Technology.“Our veterans bring valuable strengths such as a strong work ethic, leadership, teamwork, and exceptional problem-solving skills - all essential qualities in a small IT company.”RESULTS joins 772 other companies from 47 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans. Recipients of the 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages.About RESULTS TechnologyRESULTS Technology is a woman-owned, award-winning provider of managed IT services for community banks in the Midwest. We have been helping community banks reduce risks and achieve operational efficiency for more than 25 years. RESULTS is SOC 2 audited and endorsed by the Community Bankers Association of Kansas, and Core Providers ASI, DCI and FPS GOLD.About the HIRE Vets Medallion ProgramThe HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2027 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2027. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.

Darla Liebl

RESULTS Technology

+1 913-928-8391

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RESULTS Technology Receives HIRE Vets Award News Provided By RESULTS Technology, Inc. November 13, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.