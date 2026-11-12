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Aircraft Oxygen Cylinder Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Outlook for the Aircraft Oxygen Cylinder Market to 2030: Size, CAGR, Trends, and Forecast Analysis

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The aircraft oxygen cylinder market is gaining significant traction as air travel continues to expand globally. With stringent safety requirements and growing aircraft fleets, the demand for reliable oxygen storage solutions is rising steadily. Let's explore the market size, primary growth factors, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping this sector.

Steady Expansion of the Aircraft Oxygen Cylinder Market Size

The market for aircraft oxygen cylinders has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.36 billion in 2025 to $1.45 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This upward trend is largely due to a growing number of aircraft in operation, heightened aviation safety regulations, greater need for emergency oxygen supply systems, intensified aircraft maintenance activities, and the replacement of older oxygen cylinders.

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Future Market Outlook for Aircraft Oxygen Cylinders

Looking ahead, the aircraft oxygen cylinder market is forecast to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $1.86 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4%. This anticipated growth is driven by the increasing use of lightweight composite cylinders, rising demand for long-range commercial aircraft, modernization programs within military aviation, expanding production of new aircraft, and the growth of air ambulance and business aviation fleets. Key innovations expected to influence the market include advanced composite materials, higher-pressure oxygen storage systems, improved cylinder durability, and more compact storage designs.

Understanding the Role of Aircraft Oxygen Cylinders

An aircraft oxygen cylinder serves as a high-pressure vessel designed to safely store and supply oxygen onboard aircraft. These cylinders are crafted from lightweight and robust materials that can endure harsh operating conditions such as fluctuating temperatures, pressure changes, and vibrations. Stringent aviation safety and performance standards guide their manufacturing, ensuring they provide dependable gas storage, maintain consistent pressure levels, and offer a long operational lifespan, all of which are critical to maintaining aircraft safety and functionality.

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How Rising Air Passenger Traffic Drives Market Growth

One of the main factors fueling growth in the aircraft oxygen cylinder market is the steady increase in air passenger traffic. This term refers to the total number of travelers using both scheduled and non-scheduled commercial flights across domestic and international routes. As disposable incomes rise and airline networks expand, air travel becomes more accessible to a broader population. This surge necessitates that airlines equip their growing fleets and additional seating capacity with certified emergency oxygen systems to adhere to aviation safety standards. For instance, Airports Council International (ACI) World projected that global passenger traffic would reach 10.2 billion in 2026, marking a 3.9% increase from the previous year, which highlights the direct impact of rising passenger volumes on demand for oxygen cylinders.

Key Regional Players in the Aircraft Oxygen Cylinder Market

In terms of regional dominance, North America emerged as the largest market for aircraft oxygen cylinders in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market developments.

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Outlook for the Aircraft Oxygen Cylinder Market to 2030: Size, CAGR, Trends, and Forecast Analysis News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 13, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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