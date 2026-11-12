MENAFN - EIN Presswire) No-signup tools cover prime cost, labor, plate cost, tip pools and more. Blogs, schools and consultants can embed any of them on their own sites free.

COLLIERVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Within Reach International LLC today released a free hub of 13 restaurant calculators at wireach/calculators. The tools are built for independent operators, work on a phone, and need no account or email.

The calculators were built by K. Pinckney, a restaurant general manager with decades of restaurant knowledge. They cover the math managers run every week: prime cost, labor percent and sales per labor hour, plate cost and menu price, par levels, yield from as-purchased to edible portion, food cost variance, break-even covers, splitting a tip pool, the cost of a no-show, the cost of employee turnover, tipped overtime, catering quantities, and waste and spoilage cost.

"Most of this math gets done on the back of a ticket at 11 at night," said Pinckney. "I built these for my own office first. Any operator should be able to open one, get the number, and print it."

Each calculator gives the answer on screen and can be printed for the office or handed to an owner. Every calculator can also be embedded free: a restaurant blog, culinary school or consultant can copy a short code from any calculator page and run it on their own site, with credit back to WRI.

Within Reach International also builds paid restaurant operations software, including a 6-tool suite for independents and fixed-price custom builds for operators running 1 to 30 locations.

About Within Reach International LLC: Restaurant operations software built by a working operator, based in Collierville, Tennessee. wireach

Keon Pinckney

Within Reach International LLC

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Collierville Restaurant Manager Releases 13 Free Restaurant Calculators Any Website Can Embed News Provided By Within Reach International LLC November 13, 2026, 00:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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