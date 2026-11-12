Karnataka Cabinet Challenges High Court Verdict on SC ST Reservation

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the Cabinet has decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court ruling on increased SC/ST reservation and internal reservation, and to write to the Prime Minister seeking inclusion of the quota hike in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. Earlier, the Karnataka High Court struck down parts of a 2022 state law that had raised quotas for Scheduled Castes from 15% to 17% and for Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7%.

He said the issue was discussed at a meeting of SC/ST legislators, ministers and corporation chairpersons. Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwara, Minister K.H. Muniyappa and Satish Jarkiholi have been entrusted with overseeing the case. "Today, I held a meeting with the SC/ST ministers and MLAs and chairpersons. The meeting just concluded. The main issue discussed in the morning meeting was the Supreme Court verdict concerning the legislation we had enacted, particularly the reservation percentage. We have not received justice through that verdict," Shivakumar said.

He said the Cabinet has decided to challenge the verdict. "We have decided in the Cabinet to challenge the verdict in the High Court. Some states have already decided to file appeals, and the process is underway there as well. I have also discussed this with our ministers, including G. Parameshwara. We have decided to take the matter forward and ensure that the necessary steps are taken to challenge the verdict," he said. "We have to strengthen our case and fight for justice. We have therefore decided to approach the Supreme Court. We are taking this matter to the Supreme Court, and we believe that justice will be delivered there," he added.

Shivakumar also reiterated the state's demand to include the reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. "I request the Prime Minister to include the reservation in the Ninth Schedule. Earlier, our Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also made a strong representation on this issue. I will reiterate our demand and repeatedly meet the Prime Minister to press for the inclusion of this legislation in the Ninth Schedule," he said. "Will also write to the Prime Minister, requesting that justice be delivered to this community. I will appeal to him to ensure justice for these communities..." he added.

Shivakumar said Tamil Nadu has 69 per cent reservation and Karnataka is seeking only a 6 per cent increase above the 50 per cent ceiling. He said the government has already resolved internal reservation and will form a vision group for SC/ST welfare programmes in the next budget. He said a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Parameshwara has been formed, and a social audit by reputed institutions will be commissioned to study the impact of SCSP/TSP funds. Under SCSP/TSP, Rs 42,503 crore was allocated in 2025-26 and Rs 44,631 crore in the current year for 451 schemes across 34 departments, he said. Of the 19,115 backlog posts vacant from 2001 to 2025, 17,793 have been filled, and 1,574 are pending, he added. He said a letter will be written to the Centre seeking release of Rs 1,937 crore pending under centrally sponsored schemes for 2025-26, and the Finance Department has been instructed to release the state's share despite the delay.