PM Prepcast Alternative Brain Sensei Offers One Free Month Of PMP® Exam Prep To Prepcast Customers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Brain Sensei logo for its online PMP exam prep courses, featuring self-paced lessons, an AI-powered instructor, and PMP exam simulators."Brain Sensei is a PM PrepCast alternative offering PrepCast customers one free month of its self-paced PMP® Exam Prep Course through November 30, 2026. Updated for the July 2026 PMP exam, the course includes 35 contact hours, full-length practice exams, and 2,200+ questions. Brain Sensei also offers an AI-powered PMP course with a conversational AI instructor and a customizable exam simulator. Request your free month at

November 12, 2026 - Brain Sensei is offering PM PrepCast customers one month of free access to its self-paced PMP® Exam Prep Course. The offer gives candidates looking for a PM PrepCast alternative a way to keep studying for the Project Management Professional (PMP)® exam after PrepCast closes. PM PrepCast says its customer accounts and online exam simulator will become inaccessible on December 4, 2026, at 3 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Brain Sensei's standard PMP Exam Prep Course is a top choice for PrepCast customers who want structured lessons and realistic exam practice in one place. The standard course and simulator are updated for the PMP exam introduced on July 9, 2026. The course provides 35 contact hours of project management education, and the simulator offers full-length practice exams and more than 2,200 practice questions.

Brain Sensei brings natural conversation to PMP exam prep

Brain Sensei also announced its AI-Powered PMP® Exam Prep Course & Exam Simulator, which brings the natural, spoken back-and-forth of a conversation with an instructor to self-paced learning. The AI instructor teaches in a natural, conversational voice, and learners can interrupt to ask questions in their own words, request practical examples or sample exam questions, or have a concept explained differently. Students can speak aloud or type their questions, then pick up the lesson where they left off. The course benefits from Brain Sensei's 100% Exam Pass Guarantee and is built on the proven, up-to-date content behind its students' 99.6% first-time pass rate.

“It's like having your own private, one-on-one PMP instructor,” said Dr. John A. Estrella, Brain Sensei's co-founder.

The course also includes one year of unlimited practice with Brain Sensei's new Customizable PMP® Exam Simulator, featuring more than 1,600 realistic practice questions. Learners can rehearse with full-length, timed mock exams, including breaks and the ability to flag questions for review, or build custom practice tests by selecting exam domains and question count. Detailed answer explanations, filters for incorrect or unanswered questions, and access to all previous attempts help learners identify gaps and focus their preparation. The new simulator is one of the best tools available for PMP® exam prep.

How PM PrepCast customers can request their free month

PM PrepCast customers can request one free month of Brain Sensei's PMP Exam Prep Course through November 30, 2026. The offer is designed for candidates who want to stay on track and sit for the PMP exam before the end of the year. Contact Brain Sensei to request the offer.

Explore Brain Sensei's PM PrepCast alternative See the AI-Powered PMP® Exam Prep Course & Exam Simulator

About Brain Sensei

Brain Sensei provides online exam preparation for project management professionals. Its self-paced courses and exam simulators help candidates prepare for PMP®, CAPM®, PMI-ACP®, and other PMI certification exams.

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PMP, CAPM, and PMI-ACP are registered marks of the Project Management Institute, Inc.