Zin Home Brings Black Friday Furniture Shopping To Its Iphone And Android App

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Zin Home mobile shopping app product detail page. Promotional artwork courtesy of Zin Home."Zin Home is bringing its Black Friday furniture sale to its free iPhone and Android app. The family-owned retailer's collection spans more than 20,000 furnishings and home décor items, from Chesterfield sofas and French country dining tables to farmhouse bedroom furniture, area rugs and lighting. Shoppers can compare prices, save favorites without an account and check dimensions where a piece will go, whether they're fitting a side table beside a sofa or making room for holiday dinner guests.

HOLLYWOOD, FL - November 12, 2026 - Zin Home will feature its Black Friday furniture sale in the Zin Home mobile app for iPhone and Android. Shoppers can browse the family-owned retailer's collection of more than 20,000 furnishings and décor items, compare prices and save pieces while standing in the room they plan to furnish. The free app brings product photos, available options and dimensions together, whether the purchase is a side table for a first apartment or a dining table for holiday guests.

Two living room pieces illustrate the range of prices. On November 12, Zin Home listed the white-and-black Aliza round side table at $115.50. The 96-inch Warner blue denim Chesterfield sofa was listed at $3,040 against a displayed comparison price of $4,599, a difference of $1,559. Those figures are a snapshot of prices on that date, not a promise of Black Friday pricing. The retailer's sale collection shows current listings.

For shoppers weighing french country, modern, contemporary and industrial style furniture, a coffee table is a useful place to see the differences. In a modern living room, a low rectangular table can repeat the clean lines of a sofa. In a contemporary room, a rounded table can soften the same arrangement and leave a clearer path around the seats. For an industrial look, exposed metal and wood grain can do the work that ornament might do elsewhere. Zin Home's Industrial Loft collection gives shoppers a starting point for that last look without having to furnish the entire room in one style.

In the dining room, how a table fits matters as much as how it looks. Zin Home's French Farmhouse trestle dining table has a solid mango wood top measuring 72 by 36 inches and seats up to six. A shopper can pull up those dimensions in the app, mark the footprint on the floor and slide a chair back as if someone were getting up from dinner. That last step answers a question the tabletop measurements alone cannot: is there still a path from the kitchen when the chairs are in use?

Tapping the heart on a product saves it on that phone without creating an account. A shopper can shortlist two sofas, measure the wall at home and return to the saved options the next morning instead of searching through screenshots. Purchases go through Shopify checkout. The app download page has links to both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Zin Home

Zin Home is a family-owned furniture and home décor retailer founded in New Jersey, in 2003. Its online catalog includes living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, home office furniture, as well as rugs, lighting and outdoor furnishings. The collection ranges from clean-lined modern designs and industrial furniture to rustic farmhouse and French country pieces.