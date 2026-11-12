Daniel Z. Blanton Leads Exterior Alliance, A Family-Owned Roofing And Siding Contractor In Dublin, Ohio

MENAFN - GetNews) Daniel Z. Blanton, owner of Exterior Alliance in Dublin, Ohio, leads a family-owned roofing and James Hardie siding contractor serving homeowners and businesses across Central Ohio.

Dublin, OH - November 12, 2026 - Daniel Z. Blanton is the owner of Exterior Alliance, a family-owned roofing and siding company based on Commerce Parkway in Dublin, Ohio. The company has worked on homes and businesses across Central Ohio for more than a decade.

Exterior Alliance does residential, multi-family and commercial roofing, James Hardie siding and gutters. It also builds fences and decks, and handles storm and hail damage repairs, including working with homeowners' insurance companies on claims.

Customer reviews of Exterior Alliance often mention Dan by name. Homeowners say he handled their insurance claim from start to finish, managed the job in person, and came back afterward to fix small details. Neighbors also named the company a Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave for 2025.

Exterior Alliance is a James Hardie Alliance Select Contractor and a CertainTeed ShingleMaster. "At Exterior Alliance, we know homeowners want more than a product. They want to know the company installing it can be trusted," Blanton said.

The company has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since February 2016 and holds an A+ rating. It is also a member of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

Most of the company's work is close to home. In Dublin, that includes neighborhoods like Muirfield Village, Tartan West and Wyandotte Woods, plus nearby Shawnee Hills. The team also works in Columbus, Hilliard, Upper Arlington, Westerville, New Albany, Lewis Center, Plain City, Delaware, Groveport and Pickerington.

Exterior Alliance has also sponsored the football programs at Dublin Scioto, Dublin Jerome and Dublin Coffman high schools. "We aim to not only provide roofing services but also to give back to the community that has supported us over the years," Blanton said.

About Exterior Alliance

Exterior Alliance is a family-owned roofing, siding and exterior contractor at 6631 Commerce Parkway, Suite S, in Dublin, Ohio, owned by Daniel Blanton. The company serves homeowners and businesses across Central Ohio. Learn more at exterioralliance/meet-team.

Find Dan Blanton and Exterior Alliance online



Website: exterioralliance

Dan Blanton on LinkedIn: linkedin/in/daniel-blanton-7451b8129

Exterior Alliance on Facebook: facebook/ExteriorAlliance

Instagram: instagram/exterioralliance

Google: g/ExteriorAlliance Better Business Bureau: Exterior Alliance, LLC