Atlas Energy Corp Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| Mark Hodgson
President & Chief Executive Officer
| Travis Doupe
Chief Financial Officer
...
1(403) 680-9626
Reader Advisories
Conversion of Natural Gas to Barrels of Oil Equivalent
Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) using the industry standard conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf:1 bbl). Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value. Sulphur production is excluded from boe calculations.
Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures
This news release references working capital, a capital management measure that does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similarly named measures presented by other issuers. Working capital is calculated as total current assets less total current liabilities. At September 30, 2026, current assets were $9.564 million and current liabilities were $0.696 million, resulting in working capital of $8.868 million. Management uses working capital to assess the Company's liquidity and its ability to fund its operating requirements. Additional information regarding this measure is contained under the heading“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, which is incorporated by reference into this news release and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning: the Company's business strategy and objectives, including its focus on international royalty and streaming opportunities and the selective evaluation of opportunities in North America; the anticipated benefits and future performance of the Company's existing royalty interest, including the expectation that it provides a revenue-generating foundation for the Company's growth; the evaluation and advancement of the Company's pipeline of potential royalty and streaming opportunities and the Company's objective of converting those opportunities into completed transactions that diversify its asset base, expand its sources of long-term revenue and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns; the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, structure, finance and complete additional royalty and streaming transactions; its capital allocation strategy; and its anticipated liquidity and financing requirements.
Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions, including assumptions regarding: future commodity prices, including the price of sulphur; production volumes from, and the continued operation of, the assets underlying the Company's royalty interest, including the completion of planned well reactivations; the performance and financial condition of operators, royalty payors and other counterparties, including the timely payment of amounts owing to the Company; the availability of suitable investment opportunities on commercially acceptable terms; the willingness of prospective counterparties to negotiate and complete transactions; the Company's ability to access capital when required; foreign exchange rates; and prevailing regulatory, political and economic conditions. Although management believes these assumptions are reasonable as of the date of this news release, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices and production volumes; the current concentration of the Company's royalty revenue in a single royalty interest and a single royalty payor; operational risks affecting the assets underlying the Company's royalty interest; dependence on third-party operators and royalty payors; counterparty credit and performance risk; the possibility that prospective transactions may not proceed, that negotiations may not result in definitive agreements or that suitable investment opportunities may not be available on acceptable terms; the availability and cost of financing and the dilution that may result from future equity financings; the risks of investing in international jurisdictions; litigation and claims; changes in regulatory, tax and fiscal regimes; geopolitical and economic uncertainty; and other risks associated with the Company's business and operations.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under the headings“Risks and Uncertainties” and“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information” in the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, each of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
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