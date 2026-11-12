Condor Announces 2026 Third Quarter Results And Record Production Of 18,631 Boe/D
|
Total Production
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
| Change
|Natural gas (Mcf)
|8,964,316
|5,397,457
|3,566,859
|Natural gas (boe)
|1,494,053
|899,576
|594,477
|Condensate (barrels)
|41,706
|18,401
|23,305
|Total (boe)
|1,535,759
|917,977
|617,782
| Daily Production
|Natural gas (Mcf/d)
|97,438
|58,668
|66%
|Natural gas (boe/d)
|16,240
|9,778
|66%
|Condensate (bopd)
|453
|200
|126%
|Total (boe/d)
|16,693
|9,978
|67%
| Total Production
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2026
| Nine months ended
September 30, 2025
|Change
|Natural gas (Mcf)
|22,510,050
|16,702,386
|5,807,664
|Natural gas (boe)
|3,751,675
|2,783,731
|967,944
|Condensate (barrels)
|109,376
|73,987
|35,389
|Total (boe)
|3,861,051
|2,857,718
|1,003,333
|
Daily Production
|Natural gas (Mcf/d)
|82,454
|61,181
|35%
|Natural gas (boe/d)
|13,742
|10,197
|35%
|Condensate (bopd)
|401
|271
|48%
|Total (boe/d)
|14,143
|10,468
|35%
Operating Netbacks in Uzbekistan
| Operating Netback – Natural Gas 1,2
|Natural Gas
| Three months
ended September 30
| Nine months
ended September 30
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Sales ($000's)
|29,961
|17,623
|74,191
|55,480
|Royalties ($000's)
|(4,119)
|(2,427)
|(10,218)
|(7,641)
|Production costs ($000's)
|(10,688)
|(8,324)
|(29,424)
|(25,305)
|Transportation and selling ($000's)
|(1,047)
|(634)
|(2,545)
|(1,948)
|Operating netback ($000's)1,2
|14,107
|6,238
|32,004
|20,586
|Sales volume (Mcf)
|8,400,470
|5,019,603
|20,988,647
|15,548,613
|Sales ($/Mcf)
|3.56
|3.51
|3.53
|3.57
|Royalties ($/Mcf)
|(0.49)
|(0.48)
|(0.49)
|(0.49)
|Production costs ($/Mcf)
|(1.27)
|(1.66)
|(1.40)
|(1.63)
|Transportation and selling ($/Mcf)
|(0.12)
|(0.13)
|(0.12)
|(0.13)
|Operating netback ($/Mcf)1,2
|1.68
|1.24
|1.52
|1.32
| Operating Netback – Condensate 1,2
|Condensate
| Three months
ended September 30
| Nine months
ended September 30
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Sales ($000's)
|3,590
|1,116
|9,058
|4,806
|Royalties ($000's)
|(520)
|(161)
|(1,311)
|(693)
|Production costs ($000's)
|(209)
|(124)
|(606)
|(510)
|Transportation and selling ($000's)
|(16)
|(7)
|(40)
|(28)
|Operating netback ($000's)1,2
|2,845
|824
|7,101
|3,575
|Sales volume (bbl)
|40,849
|18,063
|106,123
|73,421
|Sales ($/bbl)
|87.88
|61.78
|85.35
|65.46
|Royalties ($/bbl)
|(12.73)
|(8.91)
|(12.35)
|(9.44)
|Production costs ($/bbl)
|(5.12)
|(6.86)
|(5.71)
|(6.95)
|Transportation and selling ($/bbl)
|(0.39)
|(0.39)
|(0.38)
|(0.38)
|Operating netback ($/bbl)1,2
|69.64
|45.62
|66.91
|48.69
| Operating netback reconciliation
Uzbekistan segmented information
For the three months ended September 30, 2026 1,2 ,3
|Natural Gas
|Condensate
|Total
|Sales ($000's)
|29,961
|3,590
|33,551
|Royalties ($000's)
|(4,119)
|(520)
|(4,639)
|Production costs ($000's)
|(10,688)
|(209)
|(10,897)
|Transportation and selling ($000's)
|(1,047)
|(16)
|(1,063)
|Operating netback ($000's)1
|14,107
|2,845
|16,952
|
For the three months ended September 30, 2025 1,2 ,3
|Sales ($000's)
|17,623
|1,116
|18,739
|Royalties ($000's)
|(2,427)
|(161)
|(2,588)
|Production costs ($000's)
|(8,324)
|(124)
|(8,448)
|Transportation and selling ($000's)
|(634)
|(7)
|(641)
|Operating netback ($000's)1
|6,238
|824
|7,062
| Operating netback reconciliation
Uzbekistan segmented information
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 1,2,3
|
Natural Gas
|
Condensate
|
Total
|Sales ($000's)
|74,191
|9,058
|83,249
|Royalties ($000's)
|(10,218)
|(1,311)
|(11,529)
|Production costs ($000's)
|(29,424)
|(606)
|(30,030)
|Transportation and selling ($000's)
|(2,545)
|(40)
|(2,585)
|Operating netback ($000's)1
|32,004
|7,101
|39,105
|
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 1,2,3
|Sales ($000's)
|55,480
|4,806
|60,286
|Royalties ($000's)
|(7,641)
|(693)
|(8,334)
|Production costs ($000's)
|(25,305)
|(510)
|(25,815)
|Transportation and selling ($000's)
|(1,948)
|(28)
|(1,976)
|Operating netback ($000's)1
|20,586
|3,575
|24,161
|1
| Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure and is a term with no standardized meaning as prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this news release. The calculation of operating netback is aligned with the definition found in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook.
|2
| Amounts and per unit measures are only presented for the Uzbekistan segment.
|3
|Reconciliation to the respective Financial Statement amount for each netback component for the Uzbekistan segment.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company refers to“operating netback” in this news release, a term with no standardized meaning as prescribed by GAAP and which may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. This additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Operating netback is calculated as sales less royalties, production costs and transportation and selling costs on a dollar basis and divided by the sales volume for the period on a per Mcf basis for natural gas and per boe basis for condensate. This non-GAAP measure is commonly used in the oil and gas industry to assist in measuring operating performance against prior periods on a comparable basis and has been presented to provide an additional measure to analyze the Company's sales on a per unit basis and the Company's ability to generate funds.
BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT ADVISORY
References herein to barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) are derived by converting gas to oil in the ratio of six thousand standard cubic feet (“Mcf”) of gas to one barrel of oil based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf to 1 barrel, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6 Mcf to 1 barrel may be misleading as an indication of value, particularly if used in isolation.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such statements are generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as“anticipate”,“expect”,“plan”,“believe”,“intend”,“estimate”,“may”,“will”,“could”,“would”,“should”,“potential”,“prospective”,“pending”,“ongoing”,“future”,“forecast”,“target”,“continue”,“capable”,“schedule”,“remain” or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, information concerning: the timing and ability of the Company to execute growth and sustainability strategies including the financing for these activities; the timing and ability to realize sustainable growth for reserves, production, and cashflow; the timing and ability to build strong, near-term shareholder value; the timing and ability to conduct the planned multi-well drilling program in 2026 and 2027; the timing and ability of the identified drilling locations to be drilled and become producing wells; the timing and ability to complete, test and produce the new wells; the timing and ability to target previously undeveloped reservoirs and the timing and ability to generate sustained production growth; the timing and ability to produce commercially recoverable gas outside of conventionally targeted four-way structural closures; the timing and ability of new and stratigraphic play types to become part of the Company's next growth engine; the timing and ability of A-22 test results to open significant areas of prospective drilling acreage at Andakli and derisk the commerciality of a stratigraphic horizontal well development program; the timing and ability to drill numerous Andakli follow up wells in 2027; the timing and ability to drill NS-14 and penetrate the deeper Jurassic clastic stacked reservoir sands; the timing and ability for NS-14 to reach the targeted depth of up to 3000 meters and the timing and ability to evaluate the full extent of the stratigraphic column; the timing and ability to drill follow up wells at North Syuzma; the timing and ability to perform an acid stimulation on K-51; the timing and ability to target separate carbonate reservoirs from a single surface location; the timing and ability to utilize proven technology to realize higher expected production rates; the timing and ability to realize increased reservoir contact, reduced well drilling and tie-in costs and a smaller environmental footprint; the timing and ability to implement alternate methods to lift fluids from K-50 and tie K-50 into the gas sales pipeline; the timing and ability to design, construct and commission the Compressor Station; the timing and ability of the Compressor Station to increase production and reduce back pressure; the timing and ability to substantially complete the MDWP under the PEC Project; the timing and ability to maintain compliance with contractual provisions that allow for termination of the PEC Project; the timing and ability to receive and utilize the natural gas allocations as feed gas for the planned modular LNG production facilities; the Company's expectations in respect of the future uses of LNG; the timing and ability to acquire, transport and construct modular LNG production facilities; the timing and ability to obtain funding for the construction of modular LNG production facilities on favourable terms, or at all; the timing and ability to secure third-party financing for the First LNG Facility; the timing and ability to enter into one or more partnerships (or other joint venture structures) at the Company's sites in Kazakhstan where it has already secured feed gas allocations; the timing and ability to produce and deliver LNG to displace diesel fuel usage in Central Asia; the Company's expectations regarding reduction in CO2 emissions based on productivity of the LNG facilities; the timing and ability to transport the First LNG Facility to Kazakhstan; the timing and ability to commence LNG production; the estimated costs to complete the First LNG Facility construction and commissioning; the timing and ability to construct the First LNG Facility at the Saryozek Site prior to August 2030 as required under the related land agreement; the timing and ability to liquefy natural gas to produce LNG; the timing and ability to confirm LNG volume commitments with potential end-users; the timing and ability of the First LNG Facility to produce 48,000 gallons of LNG per day; the timing and ability of the Company to construct two additional modular LNG facilities capable of producing 48,000 gallons of LNG per day at the First LNG Facility site; the timing and ability to finalize LNG off-taker agreements; the planned use of proceeds from the 2026 Debentures offering including the Compressor Station, First LNG Facility, working capital and general corporate purposes; the potential for the Sayakbay and Kolkuduk license to contain commercial deposits; the timing and ability to integrate the aeromagnetic survey results with historical gravity data and regional geological information; the timing and ability of the Sayakbay sediment to be suitable for hosted copper mineralization; the timing and ability to advance an integrated geophysical program at Sayakbay and incorporated the data into a three-dimensional density model; the timing and ability to refine the interpretation of various license area features; the timing and ability of UAV magnetic surveys to further define the area geometries, faults, formations and other structural features; the timing and ability to complete, process and interpret the TEM survey; the timing and ability to map prospective geoelectric horizons and structural features and to improve the identification and ranking of potential mineralized targets; the timing and ability to correlate preliminary results with historical well resistivity data; the timing and ability to identify geoelectric layers and lateral resistivity variations; the timing and ability to determine and complete the 2027 Sayakbay capital program; the timing and ability to densify the TEM survey grid; the timing and ability to begin preparations and to conduct a core drilling program; the timing and ability to undertake a TEM survey at Kolkuduk during 2027; the timing and ability of the Company to fund, permit and complete planned activities at Sayakbay; the timing and estimated costs of the initial development plan for Sayakbay; the timing and ability of the Company to generate a report in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; the timing and ability to determine, fund, permit and execute an initial exploration or development plan for the Kolkuduk license; the timing and ability to obtain the required Government Approvals and complete the sale of the Turkish Properties; the potential consequences of failing to obtain Government Approval to complete the sale of the Turkish Properties, including the right of either party to terminate the SPA; the accuracy of the projections and timing with respect to natural gas and condensate production; expected markets, prices and costs for future natural gas and condensate sales; the timing and ability of the Company to obtain various approvals and conduct its planned exploration and development activities; the timing and ability to access natural gas pipelines; the timing and ability to access domestic and export sales markets; the accuracy of the anticipated capital expenditures; forecasted capital and operating budgets and cashflows; anticipated working capital; sources and availability of financing for potential budgeting shortfalls; the timing and ability to obtain future funding on favourable terms, if at all; the potential for additional contractual work commitments to be significant; the ability to satisfy and fund the contractual work commitments; projections relating to the adequacy of the Company's provision for taxes; the expected reporting impacts of adopting amendments to IFRS accounting policies; and treatment under governmental regulatory regimes and tax laws.
This news release also includes forward-looking information regarding health risk management including, but not limited to: travel restrictions including shelter in place orders, curfews and lockdowns which may impact the timing and ability of Company personnel, suppliers and contractors to travel internationally, travel domestically and to access or deliver services, goods and equipment to the fields of operation; the risk of shutting in or reducing production due to travel restrictions, government orders, crew illness, and the availability of goods, works and essential services for the fields of operations; decreases in the demand for oil and gas; decreases in the prices of natural gas, condensate and crude oil; potential for gas pipeline or sales market interruptions; the risk of changes to foreign currency controls, availability of foreign currencies, availability of hard currency, and currency controls or banking restrictions which restrict or prevent the repatriation of funds from or to foreign jurisdiction in which the Company operates; the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows; access to capital and borrowings to fund operations and new business projects on terms acceptable to the Company; the timing and ability to meet financial and other reporting deadlines; and the inherent increased risk of information technology failures and cyber-attacks.
By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires Condor to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: the Company will be able to secure necessary drilling rigs, support services, and off-taker agreements in a timely manner; the Company will be able to manage its working capital deficiency; the Company will be able to drill the planned wells and install and commission the Compressor Station; the Compressor Station will perform substantially in accordance with the simulation work conducted by an independent third-party engineering company; the results of the A-22 test and other recently drilled wells will be indicative of the results of future follow up wells; the Company will be able substantially complete the MDWP and comply with the terms of the PEC Project; the Company will be able to secure third-party financing for the First LNG Facility; the Company will be able to enter into one or more partnerships (or other joint venture structures) at its sites in Kazakhstan where it has already secured feed gas allocations; the engineering design and final investment decisions for additional LNG facilities will proceed as planned; the First LNG Facility will arrive in Kazakhstan and be commissioned in accordance with the Company's current schedule; the Company will complete construction of its LNG facilities and that the LNG feed gas for such facilities will be supplied; the Government of Kazakhstan will continue to support energy security solutions, including LNG development, that provide viable diesel fuel alternatives; the Company's additional drilling and testing will be successful in verifying deliverability rates and confirming mineral concentrations; commodity prices, foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates will be consistent with the Company's expectations; the Company will be able to fund its initiatives through a combination of cash on hand, increased cashflows, debt or equity financing, asset sales, or other arrangements; the Company will be able to manage liquidity and capital expenditures through budgeting and authorizations for expenditures; the Company will be able to manage health, safety, and operational risks through existing precautions and guidelines; the Company will be able to adapt to changing trade policies, tariffs, and restrictions; and the Company will be able to manage the impact of geopolitical instability and sanctions. Forward-looking information is subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes including changes to environmental regulations; the timing of regulatory approvals; the risk that actual minimum work programs will exceed the initially estimated amounts; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; the risk that prior lithium testing results may not be indicative of future testing results or actual results; the risk of imprecision of reserves estimates and ultimate recovery of reserves; the risk that historical production and testing rates may not be indicative of future production rates, capabilities or ultimate recovery; the risk that the historical composition and quality of oil and gas does not accurately predict its future composition and quality; general economic, market and business conditions; risks relating to the uncertainty related to marketing and transportation; competitive action by other companies; fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices; the effects of weather and climate conditions; fluctuation in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities, including increases in taxes, tariffs, levies and fees; decisions or approvals of administrative tribunals and the possibility that government policies or laws may change or the possibility that government approvals may be delayed or withheld; risks associated with oil and gas operations, both domestic and international; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Condor.
These risk factors are discussed in greater detail in filings made by Condor with Canadian securities regulatory authorities including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which may be accessed through SEDAR+ at.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors affecting forward-looking information is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Condor does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
| ABBREVIATIONS
| The following is a summary of abbreviations used in this news release:
| Mcf
Mcf/d
MMcf/d
bbl
bopd
boe
boe/d
MT
IFRS
GAAP
CAD
USD
LNG
Türkiye
Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan
3-D
EPC
NE
NW
USGS
| Thousands of standard cubic feet
Thousands of standard cubic feet per day
Millions of standard cubic feet per day
Barrels of oil
Barrels of oil per day
Barrels of oil equivalent
Barrels of oil equivalent per day
Metric tonnes
International Financial Reporting Standards
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
Canadian Dollars
United States Dollars
Liquefied natural gas
Republic of Türkiye
Republic of Kazakhstan
Republic of Uzbekistan
Three dimensional
Engineering, Procurement and Construction
North-East
North-West
United States Geological Survey
The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President of Finance and CFO at 403-201-9694.
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