Smart Node: A Free, Self-Hosted AI Front Office For Small Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Smart Node, now open source under AGPL-3.0, runs a crew of AI agents for the front office on the owner's own machine; commitments wait for the owner's OK.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Small businesses can now run a crew of AI agents for their front office on a computer they control, with no licence fee. Smart Node, built by Chicago software engineer Dmytro Klymentiev, is published as open source under the AGPL-3.0 licence; the current release, version 1.14.1, is on GitHub.The crew handles the routine work that fills a small office's day: it answers messages, follows up on leads, books appointments and keeps the paperwork in order. Anything that commits the business to a customer, such as a quote or a booking, waits for the owner's approval before it goes out.Each business gets its own organization of agents rather than one general chatbot. There are specialists for the front desk, sales and the back office, rules written in plain words that the agents cannot cross, and workflows in which each step is done by one agent and passed to the next. Smart Node ships 50 ready crews for trades from dental clinics and restaurants to plumbers and accounting firms, and 95 roles in 17 departments; a setup assistant adapts a crew to other kinds of business.Because the system is self-hosted, customer records and conversations stay on the owner's machine, whether that is an office computer, a home server or a small VPS. One panel shows every action the agents take as it happens. Model calls go through a gateway to Claude, GPT or Gemini, and a local model is available on request. The agents run on Flint, Smart Node's own open-source agent, and Claude Code can be connected through an adapter.Smart Node runs on Debian or Ubuntu and needs at least 2 GB of memory and 10 GB of disk. Businesses that would rather not install it themselves can ask the Smart Node team to set it up, adapt the crew to their trade and connect the tools they already use.Website:Source code:About Dmytro KlymentievDmytro Klymentiev is an independent software engineer in Chicago with more than 20 years in software development and systems engineering. He writes about AI agents and LLM technology at klymentiev.

Dmytro Klymentiev

Smart Node

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Smart Node: A Free, Self-Hosted AI Front Office for Small Businesses News Provided By Smart Node November 12, 2026, 23:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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