Data Safeguard Launches Realtime Email Privacy And Enterprise AI Governance Solution

ID-PRIVACY® Discovers/Redacts Confidential Data in Email (Transit/Rest/Archives) and applies AI Governance to prevent Copilot from accessing Confidential Data.

- Sudhir Sahu

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Realtime Email Privacy and AI Governance refers to the continuous monitoring, policy enforcement, and technical controls used to protect sensitive inbox data while governing how artificial intelligence tools interact with email workflows. As AI assistants and third-party plugins increasingly read, summarize, and draft emails in real time, organizations and individuals face new risks regarding unauthorized data exposure, shadow AI, and AI-driven phishing.

ID-PRIVACY® - Core Pillars of Realtime Email Data Protection and Enterprise AI Governance Organizations can manage Data Privacy risks in realtime emails by shifting from static security rules to dynamic, real-time oversight across three main areas:

.Real-Time Data Loss Prevention. ID-PRIVACY® intercepts inbound, outbound and internal emails to Discover and Redact Confidential Data(PII, PFI, PHI, Sensitive, Non-Sensitive), before Confidential Data leaves the company's corporate firewall.

. Discovers and Redacts Confidential Data: ID-PRIVACY® automatically Discovers (Detect, Identify, Confirm) and Redacts Confidential Data elements like SSN, DOB, Driving License, Credit Card Number, Bank Account Number, Phone Number, Email ID, Home Address, Passport Number, Medical ID, Blood Group, IP-Address, Domain Name, Gender, Religion and Third-party names in Emails (Transit/Rest/Archives).

. AI Threat and Action Governance. ID-PRIVACY® AI Governance feature prevents GenAI tools (Copilot) against automated AI actions. ID-PRIVACY® sensitivity labels prevent Copilot from accessing Confidential Data in certain Emails (Transit/Rest/Archives).

. Prevents Privacy Breaches: ID-PRIVACY® protects organizations from compliance failures during Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs), Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, or automated data pipelines.

. Processes at Scale: ID-PRIVACY® Uses AI and automated rules to scan and scrub high volumes of emails, PST archives, or live message streams in minutes rather than manually editing individual files.

Sudhir Sahu

Data Safeguard Inc

+1 650-868-7335

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Data Safeguard Launches Realtime Email Privacy and Enterprise AI Governance Solution News Provided By Data Safeguard Inc November 12, 2026, 23:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Telecommunications



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