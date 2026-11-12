Thompson Builders Corporation Completes $5M Beach Force Main Rehabilitation Project In Sausalito

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thompson Builders Corporation (TBC) is happy to announce the completion of the Beach Force Main Rehabilitation Project for the Sausalito-Marin City Sanitary District in Sausalito, California. With a contract value of $5 million, the project included significant upgrades to the existing wastewater infrastructure, improving system efficiency and reducing long-term operating costs for the district.A major component of the project was the rehabilitation of approximately 2,200 linear feet of the existing 20-inch sewer line running along the bay from the Main Street Pump Station to the treatment plant. TBC installed a new 16-inch liner within the existing pipeline, providing a rehabilitated line without the need to replace the entire system.One of the most significant benefits of this improvement is the reduction in energy costs at the Main Street Pump Station. The new pipeline allows wastewater to travel directly to the treatment plant without being pumped up and over the hill, reducing the pumping demands and electricity required to operate the system.In addition to the pipeline rehabilitation, the project involved extensive civil and mechanical work at the existing pump station and treatment plant. The scope included demolition of select existing facilities, modifications to the pump station wet well and roof slab, excavation and installation of new valve and flow meter vaults, and installation of two dry weather flow pumps. Additional work included new electrical panels and variable frequency drives (VFDs), instrumentation, pump station yard piping, pavement resurfacing, and connections to the existing force main. Working within an active wastewater system requires careful coordination, including temporary flow bypassing and protection of existing facilities throughout construction.This project represents another important investment in the infrastructure that serves the Sausalito and Marin City communities. As a heavily civil construction project, it is a great addition to Thompson Builders' growing portfolio of infrastructure improvements that deliver lasting benefits to the communities they serve.

Taylor Harrison

Thompson Builders Corporation

+1 415-203-0333

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Thompson Builders Corporation Completes $5M Beach Force Main Rehabilitation Project in Sausalito News Provided By Thompson Builders Corporation November 12, 2026, 23:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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