THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Announces Black Friday Offers In The U.S. And Canada

Limited-time dash cam deals will be available through THINKWARE's online stores and Amazon in the U.S.

- A THINKWARE representative

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE, a world-leading dash cam manufacturer, today announced Black Friday offers on select dash cams in the United States and Canada. Offer dates and prices vary by market, retailer and model.

U.S. Black Friday Offers

THINKWARE's U.S. online-store offers run November 16–29, with dates varying by product. Amazon offers run November 19–30.

Key Products:

ARC 900: THINKWARE's newest ARC-series model records 4K UHD video from the front camera and 2K QHD video from the rear at up to 30 frames per second. The device includes dual Sony STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR, Super Night Vision, built-in ADAS features, built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi, and a 3.5-inch IPS LCD display. This promotion marks the largest discount since the product's launch, and the ARC 900 also includes a 2-year warranty.

ARC 800: THINKWARE's dash cam features AI Night Vision, which uses image processing to capture details in low-light conditions while a vehicle is parked.

ARC 700: Records 4K video in front and 2K in the rear, with Dual HDR and THINKWARE IQ Tuning. It also features front-channel Super Night Vision 3.0. HDR is available during driving, while motion and impact event recording is supported when connected to a hardwiring cable or OBD power adapter.

U3000 PRO: THINKWARE's flagship dash cam features 4K front and 2K rear recording, dual STARVIS 2 sensors, Dual HDR and dual-radar parking mode. Optional THINKWARE Connected LTE enables remote monitoring and alerts.

At THINKWARE's U.S. online store, the ARC 800 will be $299.99 (MSRP: $329.99) from November 16–22. The U3000 will be $479.99 (MSRP: $549.99) and U3000 PRO $549.99 (MSRP: $579.99) from November 16–29.

From November 23–29, the F70 PRO will be $99.99 (MSRP: $119.99), Q200 $159.99, ARC $179.99 (MSRP: $249.99), ARC 700B $220.99 (MSRP: $309.99), ARC 700 $289.99 (MSRP: $329.99) and ARC 900 $389.99 (MSRP: $419.99). The ARC 700B is sold without a microSD card.

Amazon offers available November 19–30 include the F70 PRO for $84.99 (MSRP: $119.99), Q200 for $159.99 (MSRP: $199.99), ARC for $170.99 (MSRP: $249.99), ARC 700B for $209.99 (MSRP: $309.99), ARC 900 for $332.49 (MSRP: $419.99), U3000 for $479.99 (MSRP: $549.99) and U3000 PRO for $549.99 (MSRP: $579.99). The ARC 700B is sold without a microSD card. An ARC 900 bundle with RADAR and LTE will be available on Amazon for $499.99 (MSRP: $659.99).

Canada Black Friday Offers

Offers at THINKWARE's Canadian online store run November 20–29.

Key Products:

ARC 700: CAD $399.99 (MSRP: CAD $469.99)

ARC 900: CAD $549.99 (MSRP: CAD $589.99)

U3000 PRO: CAD $699.99 (MSRP: CAD $749.99)

Additional Canadian offers include the F70 PRO for CAD $99.99 (MSRP: CAD $129.99), Q200 for CAD $249.99 (MSRP: CAD $299.99) and U3000 for CAD $499.99 (MSRP: CAD $679.99).

“Black Friday gives drivers an opportunity to add a dash cam or upgrade their current setup ahead of the holiday travel season,” said a THINKWARE representative.“These limited-time offers make a range of THINKWARE models available at promotional prices in the U.S. and Canada.”

Offers are available for a limited time through THINKWARE's online stores and, in the U.S., Amazon. Prices and availability vary by market, retailer and promotional period.

For more information, visit

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs. With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan. THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live, winning the CES Innovation Award of the Year and prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

Min Kyung Ho

THINKWARE

+1 415-429-5652

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THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Announces Black Friday Offers in the U.S. and Canada News Provided By CLAP November 12, 2026, 23:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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