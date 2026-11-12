Maple Finance Leadership Split Prompts Co-Founder And COO Departure

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Maple Finance, an onchain asset manager best known for its SYRUP token, is undergoing a leadership shakeup after two senior executives said they are leaving the firm amid disagreements over strategy. Co-founder and executive chairman Joe Flanagan confirmed Wednesday that he will step down after seven years, while Chief Operating Officer Ryan O'Shea said Thursday that he is exiting after nearly five years.

The announcement arrived as SYRUP slid in secondary markets. According to CoinGecko, the token was trading around $0.12 at 10:36 p.m. UTC Thursday-down about 7.5% over 24 hours and roughly 12% over the previous week, with a market capitalization near $145 million.

Maple Finance said Flanagan's exit is an“agreed and orderly transition,” with his responsibilities moving to Sidney Powell and the existing leadership team. COO Ryan O'Shea will step down effective Nov. 27, citing a different view on the company's direction. The leadership changes are framed as strategic disagreements, not operational disruption, even as SYRUP is underperforming recently. Maple's underlying lending business continues to show growth in company updates and third-party data, including higher protocol revenue and rising assets under management. Token activity suggests Maple has also been using some revenue for SYRUP repurchases.

Key takeawaysFlanagan and O'Shea cite strategic divergence

Flanagan said his decision follows a widening gap with fellow co-founder and CEO Sidney Powell. In a statement posted Wednesday, Flanagan wrote that their views on strategy and leadership had moved further apart over time. He said Maple would be better served by a single co-founder leading the firm forward.

Maple's own update confirmed that Flanagan is stepping down as executive chairman and leaving the company. In the statement published on its website, Maple described the transition as“agreed and orderly,” adding that Flanagan's responsibilities would be absorbed by Powell and Maple's existing leadership team. The company did not name a replacement chairman or lay out how any departing executives' duties would be specifically reassigned beyond that statement.

O'Shea, who posted on X on Thursday, said he is stepping aside as COO after nearly five years and that he has“come to a different view on the direction Maple should take.” O'Shea stated he will have no ongoing role after Nov. 27.

What Maple says will-and won't-change

Maple's messaging suggests the departures are intended to be managed without destabilizing day-to-day operations. The firm indicated responsibilities from Flanagan would shift to Powell and the leadership team already in place, but stopped short of detailing any structural changes beyond that.

Flanagan, for his part, tied his exit to irreconcilable differences with Powell that he said had become non-constructive. He also said he would continue supporting the transition through the end of 2026.

For token holders and users, the key question is whether strategic disagreements could translate into changes in Maple's product roadmap-particularly as the company signals a push beyond its crypto-backed lending focus.

Expansion plans beyond crypto-backed lending remain in focus

Even as leadership changes unfold, Maple has previously outlined ambitions to broaden the types of assets it can underwrite. In October, Powell discussed plans to expand access to more customers through fintech partnerships and to lend against a wider range of assets.

That includes scenarios tied to payments owed on loans made by fintech companies, as well as securities backed by real-world asset structures such as mortgages. The leadership transition does not itself confirm any reversal of that approach, but it does raise the possibility that strategy could be reconsidered under Powell's sole leadership.

Investors will likely watch for how Maple's expansion thesis evolves-especially whether the firm accelerates fintech partnerships or adjusts which asset classes it prioritizes.

Lending growth continues as SYRUP declines

Despite the leadership shakeup, indicators tied to Maple's core business point to continued momentum. The article notes that Maple's protocol revenue has been rising even as SYRUP has been under pressure.

According to Token Terminal, Maple's protocol revenue rose 8% year over year in October. Over the same period, total value locked (TVL) reportedly fell by around 11% between the end of September and Nov. 11. That divergence-revenue increasing while TVL declines-often suggests changes in usage, capital allocation, or market conditions for lending demand.

Maple's own quarterly results cited in the report showed growth as well. The firm reported $4.4 million in third-quarter revenue, up 5% year over year. Assets under management increased 18% year over year to $4.7 billion.

Token-related flows are also notable. The report says Maple has used part of its revenue to repurchase SYRUP tokens. It referenced an October update indicating that in September the company repurchased about 1.37 million SYRUP tokens-twice the number bought in August.

For readers tracking the situation, the mixed picture is clear: Maple's lending metrics appear to be moving in a positive direction, while the SYRUP token is down significantly year to date and fell further over the past week. That tension could reflect market expectations, broader risk sentiment in the token market, or uncertainty that often follows leadership disputes-regardless of whether the firm's operational performance remains intact.

What happens next will likely depend on how quickly Maple translates the leadership realignment into a sharper strategy and how markets interpret any changes. Watch for updates on Maple's execution priorities beyond crypto-backed lending, and for additional detail on how leadership responsibilities are organized after the departures-particularly as O'Shea's step-down date approaches.

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