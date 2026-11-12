Tells Introduces Tadello For CRM And Business Automation

Tadello is the Tells brand for CRM and business automation.

New brand connects customer conversations, sales pipelines, bookings and workflows in a shared workspace for growing businesses.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tells announced Tadello, a CRM and business automation platform designed to connect the everyday work of managing customer relationships. The new brand brings contacts, conversations, sales opportunities, bookings and workflows into one workspace, with branch-level organization for businesses operating across multiple locations.

Tadello addresses a familiar challenge for growing teams: a customer's inquiry, appointment and next step can end up in different systems. Its approach connects the customer record to the conversation and the work that follows, giving teams a place to organize both new opportunities and existing relationships.

“Growing teams need the customer conversation and the next step connected, not scattered across separate tools,” said David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.

The platform brings contact history, assignments and internal notes into the same working view as customer conversations. Teams can track opportunities through their own sales stages, keep the next task attached to the customer and use bookings to connect interest with an appointment. Lead capture, website chat and invoice creation extend that workspace across other points in the customer relationship.

Business automation is another part of Tadello's offering. Teams can create campaigns and workflows using waits, conditions and actions, then inspect run history. This gives businesses a way to organize repeatable follow-up rather than treating every inquiry or handoff as an isolated task. Consent checks remain part of the sending process.

For multi-location organizations, Tadello provides separate branch workspaces for contacts, pipelines, teams and senders. Users can switch between the branches they are authorized to access through one login. That structure is designed to give each office room to manage its work while keeping access appropriate to each teammate's role.

Tadello's public website includes an interactive preview with fictional records, allowing prospective customers to explore the workspace without signing up. Industry pages illustrate possible customer conversations across home services, real estate, retail, professional services and other sectors. Businesses can request a demo to discuss their workflows and the setup they need.

Communications, calendars, AI assistance and payments depend on the connections enabled for each account and the relevant approvals. Tadello's AI tools can help draft, rewrite and summarize in context when an AI connection is enabled, with users reviewing the output before sending it to customers.

The launch introduces a dedicated CRM and business-automation brand within Tells's product family. Businesses can explore Tadello and request a demo at .

About Tadello

Tadello is a Tells brand for customer relationship management and business automation. Its connected workspace brings together conversations, contacts, opportunities, bookings and workflows, with branch organization for multi-location teams. Learn more at .

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Tells Introduces Tadello for CRM and Business Automation News Provided By Tells November 12, 2026, 23:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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