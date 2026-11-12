Tells Introduces Sendavra For Email And SMS Customer Marketing

Sendavra is the Tells brand for email and SMS customer marketing.

New customer-marketing and retention brand combines campaigns, visual journeys, audience preferences and message-level analytics.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tells announced Sendavra, an email and SMS marketing platform focused on helping businesses build customer relationships beyond the first interaction. The new brand brings audience management, campaigns, welcome automations and message-level reporting into one workspace for independent retailers, local brands and service businesses.

Sendavra's focus is customer marketing and retention: giving businesses a place to plan useful follow-up, coordinate channels and understand how people respond. Rather than treating email and text as disconnected lists, the platform keeps contact history and subscription choices together while maintaining separate permissions for each channel.

“Good customer marketing starts with useful follow-up and respect for how each person wants to hear from a business,” said Justin Ramsey of Tells.

Businesses can capture signups through hosted forms, connect an existing signup source through an integration API or import contacts and their permission records by CSV. Tags and saved audience segments help teams organize contacts and select the appropriate recipients for a campaign. An email subscription does not automatically become permission to send SMS.

Campaign tools let teams draft and personalize email and SMS messages, preview the content and review the audience before scheduling. Visual journeys add delays, branches, conversion exits and re-entry rules to welcome sequences. A business can introduce itself by email, then include a text-based next step only when the customer has provided the necessary SMS permission.

Sendavra also connects campaign activity to message-level reporting. Teams can review delivery, clicks, replies and opt-outs alongside the message itself. Branded short links support click tracking, while the sending queue provides visibility into scheduled messages, holds and provider errors. These tools are intended to help businesses understand both how a campaign was delivered and how recipients responded.

SMS sending controls check consent, timing, location and contact frequency before provider submission. The platform gives teams a way to keep customer preferences connected to their campaign decisions rather than managing those records separately from the sending workflow.

Businesses can create a private Sendavra workspace without a credit card and begin preparing contacts, campaigns and journeys. Live sending requires account review, sender setup and the necessary recipient permissions. Current channels are email and SMS; RCS sending and native store and carrier integrations remain on the roadmap. Order-event APIs are available, with purchase and refund reporting dependent on a connected event source.

Sendavra joins the Tells product family as a dedicated customer-marketing and retention brand. Businesses can explore the platform, create a workspace or request a demo at .

About Sendavra

Sendavra is a Tells brand for email and SMS customer marketing. It brings campaigns, visual welcome journeys, audience preferences, branded links and message-level analytics into one workspace, helping businesses organize communication across the customer relationship. Learn more at .

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Tells Introduces Sendavra for Email and SMS Customer Marketing News Provided By Tells November 12, 2026, 23:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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