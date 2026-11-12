Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For October 2026
|Copa Holdings (Consolidated)
| October
2026
| October
2025
|% Change
|ASM (mm) (1)
|3,125.3
|2,803.0
|11.5%
|RPM (mm) (2)
|2,731.8
|2,443.6
|11.8%
|Load Factor (3)
|87.4 %
|87.2 %
|0.2 p.p.
For October 2026, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 11.5%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 11.8% compared to 2025. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 87.4%, 0.2 percentage points higher than in October 2025.
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit ir.copaair.com.
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