Drive Social Media Founder Josh Sample Named 2026 St. Louis Business Journal 40 Under 40 Honoree

Josh Sample, founder and board member of Drive Social Media, was named to the St. Louis Business Journal's 2026 40 Under 40 class.

Sample now serves as founder and board member while Drive Social Media's executive team leads the company's daily operations.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Drive Social Media founder and board member Josh Sample has been named to the St. Louis Business Journal's 2026 40 Under 40 class.

The annual awards program recognizes 40 professionals under the age of 40 who have distinguished themselves in their companies, industries and communities. The Business Journal selected its 2026 honorees through an independent editorial review based on their achievements and contributions to their organizations and the St. Louis region. This year's honorees were recognized at an event at Ballpark Village on November 5.

Sample founded Drive Social Media in St. Louis in 2012. The company began by helping small businesses manage social media content and later expanded its work into paid media, creative production, customer data and advertising measurement. Drive Social Media appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States eight consecutive times, from 2017 through 2024.

Sample's current role is founder and board member. He is not involved in Drive Social Media's day-to-day operations. The company's executive leadership team manages its employees, clients and daily business activities. Sample contributes at the board level to long-term direction and governance.

The 40 Under 40 recognition follows more than a decade of company growth and Sample's work building Drive Social Media in his hometown. The St. Louis Business Journal announced the 2026 class in September and published its profiles of the honorees in November.

More information about the St. Louis Business Journal's 2026 40 Under 40 class is available at .

Information about Drive Social Media is available at .

About Drive Social Media

Founded in St. Louis in 2012, Drive Social Media is a marketing company that works with businesses on advertising strategy, creative production, paid media and measurement. The company is led in its daily operations by its executive leadership team. Josh Sample serves as founder and a member of the board.

Josh Sample

Drive Social Media

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Drive Social Media Founder Josh Sample Named 2026 St. Louis Business Journal 40 Under 40 Honoree News Provided By Drive Social Media November 12, 2026, 23:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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