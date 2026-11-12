Akiba Watts Named State Broker For Connecticut At Call It Closed International Realty

Akiba Watts, newly appointed Connecticut State Broker for Call It Closed International Realty, based in New Haven County.

- Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEONEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Akiba Watts as the new State Broker for Connecticut.Watts is an accomplished Connecticut Real Estate Broker specializing in New Haven County, Fairfield County, shoreline communities, and lifestyle-focused real estate. With a relationship-first approach and a steadfast commitment to integrity, excellence, and care, Watts brings a wealth of local market expertise and a proven track record of guiding buyers, sellers, and investors through every step of the real estate process with professionalism and personal attention.As a trusted local expert combining strong market knowledge, strategic marketing, and clear communication, Watts helps clients achieve their goals whether purchasing a first home, upgrading, downsizing, relocating, or building wealth through real estate. In her new role, Watts will oversee broker operations, drive growth, and mentor real estate professionals across the state. Beyond real estate, Watts is deeply passionate about faith, family, community, and creating spaces where people truly feel at home."We are incredibly excited to have Akiba represent the State of Connecticut and continue to deliver amazing customer service in such a great market," said Chad Osborne, CEO & Founder at Call It Closed International Realty. "Akiba's dedication to excellence, deep community roots, and client-first philosophy make her a perfect fit to lead our presence in Connecticut. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.""I am beyond excited about the market, this incredible opportunity, and partnering with such an amazing company," said Akiba Watts. "Call It Closed International Realty shares my core values of integrity, innovation, and putting people first. Whether guiding clients through their next chapter or supporting agents in growing their businesses, I look forward to making the experience smooth, informed, and successful across Connecticut."The addition of Watts as State Broker reinforces Call It Closed International Realty's ongoing commitment to partnering with top-performing real estate professionals and expanding its footprint in key markets nationwide.About Call It Closed International Realty:Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to revolutionizing the industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

Dan Macuga

Call It Closed International Realty

+1 801-792-1534

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Akiba Watts Named State Broker for Connecticut at Call It Closed International Realty News Provided By Dan Macuga, Call It Closed International Realty November 12, 2026, 23:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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