Innovitale Spa Celebrates Over 35 Years Of Brazilian Waxing Expertise In St. Petersburg

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Downtown St. Petersburg spa highlights estheticians Nayla and Katie, whose 35 combined years of Brazilian waxing expertise have earned Tampa Bay clients' trust.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When it comes to Brazilian waxing, experience matters. InnoVitale Spa, a locally owned luxury day spa in downtown St. Petersburg, is celebrating over 35 years of combined Brazilian waxing experience between estheticians Nayla and Katie, two established beauty professionals whose expertise has helped clients feel comfortable and confident for decades.

With 24 years of experience from Nayla and 15 years from Katie, this duo brings a depth of knowledge to one of the beauty industry's most personal services. Their approach focuses on professional technique, individualized care, and creating a welcoming environment for both first-time Brazilian wax clients and longtime regulars.

For those searching for the best Brazilian wax in St. Petersburg, finding an experienced esthetician can make all the difference. Proper technique, an understanding of different skin and hair types, and the ability to put clients at ease are essential to a positive waxing experience.

Nayla, affectionately known as the“Brazilian Waxing Queen,” has spent over two decades establishing herself in the St. Petersburg beauty community. Previously the owner of Pia's Esthetics, she developed a loyal clientele throughout Tampa Bay, with clients traveling from surrounding communities for her services.

“Brazilian waxing is a very personal service, and I never forget how much trust someone is placing in me,” said Nayla, Esthetician at InnoVitale Spa.“After 20 years, I've learned that making someone feel comfortable is just as important as the technique itself. Having clients continue to come back year after year is the greatest compliment.”

Katie brings an additional 15 years of experience, with a focus on adapting her approach to each client's individual needs. Her professional technique and attentive care have made her a trusted choice for clients seeking consistent Brazilian waxing services in St. Petersburg.

“Every client is different, and experience teaches you how to recognize what works best for each person,” said Katie, Esthetician at InnoVitale Spa.“Whether it's someone's first Brazilian wax or they've been coming to me for years, I want them to feel comfortable, cared for, and confident in the service they're receiving.”

The expertise of Nayla and Katie is reflected in the experiences of InnoVitale Spa's clients. In a five-star Google review, St. Petersburg spa client Janine L described her appointment, writing,“My Brazilian wax with Katie was absolute perfection.”

Nayla's longstanding reputation is equally evident in client feedback. Google reviewer Hannah13 H, who has received services from Nayla for years, praised her professionalism and thoroughness, adding,“She has the best waxing techniques.”

For clients who may feel nervous about Brazilian waxing, comfort remains a priority. Longtime client Leigh W highlighted the spa's approach in her five-star Google review, sharing,“They make waxing super comfortable and as pain-free as possible.”

These experiences reflect what InnoVitale Spa considers essential to professional Brazilian waxing: trust, consistency, and individualized attention which is why the spa does thousands of Brazilian waxes each year. Yes, over 1200 Brazilian waxes are performed at the spa each year and that number continues to grow.

Although InnoVitale Spa opened under its current name in July 2024, Nayla and Katie's careers represent decades of established expertise within the St. Petersburg beauty community. Together, they continue to welcome both longtime clients and newcomers seeking professional Brazilian waxing in a comfortable spa setting.

Clients interested in booking a Brazilian wax in St. Petersburg can explore services and schedule an appointment at or call 727-346-6740. The spa is located at 1032 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Street N in St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Media Availability

InnoVitale Spa founder Sinead Norenius is available for interviews and onsite visits for journalists covering Brazilian waxing, professional beauty services, skincare, and wellness in St. Petersburg. Opportunities to discuss Brazilian waxing techniques, first-time client concerns, and the importance of experienced estheticians are also available upon request.

About InnoVitale Spa

InnoVitale Spa is a locally owned luxury day spa in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, offering personalized beauty and wellness treatments, including professional Brazilian waxing, facials, massage, and nail care. Founded by Sinead Norenius, the spa combines experienced professionals with individualized care to create a welcoming environment where clients feel comfortable, confident, and cared for.

Ariana Bravo Anderson

InnoVitale Spa

+1 941-448-8968

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InnoVitale Spa Celebrates over 35 Years of Brazilian Waxing Expertise in St. Petersburg News Provided By InnoVitale Spa November 12, 2026, 23:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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