One Day. Dozens Of Embassies. A World Of Culture At Winternational

Winternational 2025

Free Global Marketplace Event Showcases Washington's Diplomatic Community on December 8 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

- Allyson Browne McKithen, Executive Director, World Trade Center, WDCWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a city where international diplomacy is part of everyday life for some, one annual tradition invites the public for a closer look. On Tuesday, December 8, Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC) will host the 13th Annual Winternational Embassy Showcase opening its doors to the community for a celebration of cultures, traditions, and connections that brings the world a little closer together.Presented by the World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC), Winternational offers a rare opportunity, in one day and one place, for guests to experience all the richness that embassies bring to life in Washington. Guests can explore vibrant embassy exhibits, sample authentic international cuisine, discover traditional and handcrafted goods, view cultural performances, and engage directly with representatives from dozens of countries around the world.Following a successful 2025 showcase, which welcomed 70 embassies and 8,000 guests, Winternational continues to demonstrate its ability to bring public diplomacy to the main stage, making cultural exchange accessible to thousands and affirming Washington, DC's identity as a dynamic international city.“Washington is recognized around the world as a center for international diplomacy, but Winternational gives that global identity a more personal dimension” said Allyson Browne McKithen, Executive Director of the World Trade Center Washington, DC, and founder of the event.“It creates a welcoming space for embassies and the public to engage directly, share traditions, exchange stories, and celebrate the cultures that make our global community so rich and diverse. We understand that meaningful cultural exchange builds trust, strengthens relationships, and lays the foundation for international commerce and a more connected world”.WHAT: Winternational – 13th Annual Embassy ShowcaseWHEN: Tuesday, December 8, 2026, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.WHO: Participating Embassies and Organizations:Algeria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belize, Benin, Bolivia, Cameroon, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Iraq, Kenya, Kuwait, Laos, League of Arab States, Lebanon, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Türkiye Uganda, Ukraine, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.Presenting Sponsors:World Trade Center Washington, DC; Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center; TCMA (A Drew Company)Supporting Organizations:Platinum Sponsors: Giant Food and League of Arab StatesGold Sponsors: World Trade Center Boston and World Trade Center DublinSilver Sponsors: Ibero-American Cultural Attaché AssociationMedia Partners: El Tiempo Latino and The Washington DiplomatWHERE: Atrium, Atrium Hall, and Atrium BallroomRonald Reagan Building and International Trade Center1300 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C.MEDIA: Interviews with diplomats, embassy exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees can bearranged by contacting Sheena Pegarido at... or 202-805-2638. For moreinformation, please visit .About Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC)Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center is a dynamic hub for government, business, culture, and community, in the heart of the nation's capital. As the first and only federal building dedicated to both public and private use, RRB/ITC is the official World Trade Center Washington, D.C., and a premier conference and event venue with executive office space, attractions, dining, retail, parking, and community activities.World Trade Center Washington, D.C. (WTCDC) utilizes World Trade Centers Association's vast ecosystem, of more than 1 million affiliated businesses in nearly 100 countries and territories to leverage its global connections and capabilities. With this extended network, WTCDC ensures the RRB/ITC offersa powerful forum for convening international dialogue, fostering diplomacy, and advancing a more prosperous U.S. economy. Through strategic partnerships and tailored programming, WTCDC presents the RRB/ITC as a premier destination for influential events including high-profile summits, conferences, and cultural programs.Visit or follow us at @ReaganITCDC.Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA) is the exclusive manager of Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC). TCMA's team specializes in International Trade Services, Real-Estate Management and Hospitality.

Jacie Roberts Lallis

World Trade Center, Washington, DC

+1 202-359-5097

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One Day. Dozens of Embassies. A World of Culture at Winternational News Provided By Duplain Global Enterprises November 12, 2026, 23:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, World & Regional



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