Agartala Girl Trafficked Under Film Audition Pretext Rescued Safely

Agartala Girl Trafficked Under False Film Audition Pretext Rescued

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 13 (ANI): A minor girl from Agartala, who was allegedly lured to Bengaluru with the promise of a film audition, has been rescued and safely brought back to Tripura with the help of her father, social activists and members of a social organisation.

The girl, who went missing on October 13, was allegedly persuaded by a woman, identified by her as Nishima Ben, to travel to Bengaluru for a film audition. She said she was initially hesitant to travel alone but was convinced to make the journey. While speaking to ANI, recalling her ordeal, the girl said, "Nishima Ben told me that a film was being shot in Bengaluru and that auditions were being held there. She asked me to go to Bengaluru for the audition. I told her, 'How can I go alone?' She replied that she would also go, but after 15 days. First, I should go, and then she would join me."

She further alleged that she arranged money by pledging her gold chain. "She told me to sell my gold chain and use the money to go there. Following this, Yuvraj Chowdhury took my gold chain as a pledge and gave me Rs 30,000. He also booked my flight ticket," she said.

Upon reaching Bengaluru, she was picked up from the airport and taken to an unfamiliar location. "After I reached Bengaluru, a person picked me up from the airport and took me in a car to a place. He told me, 'Stay here today. Tomorrow, I will take you to the actual place where you are supposed to stay.' However, after reaching there, I realised that there was no film shooting or audition. He told me that there was no shooting taking place there and that this was the work I had to do," she said.

She alleged that her mobile phone was damaged and her SIM card removed, leaving her unable to contact her family. She also alleged that repeated demands for money were made to her family, with the amounts reportedly changing from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh and subsequently Rs 2 lakh. "The names of the people involved, as mentioned by me, are Nishima Ben, Yuvraj Chowdhury, Naveen Chowdhury and Injamul Haque, who is associated with Injamul Haque's ashram. Naveen Chowdhury and Yuvraj Chowdhury are brothers. Their house is in Agartala," she added.

Narrating the family's ordeal, the victim's father said that after approaching the police, the family was informed that she had travelled to Bengaluru by flight at around 12:45 PM on October 13. "On October 13, my daughter went missing. Following the incident, I went to the police station, and my husband also approached the police for help. The police informed us that our daughter had travelled to Bengaluru on a flight at 12:45 PM that day. They provided us with a location and advised us to go there," he said.

He said the family subsequently travelled to Mumbai after receiving information about her possible location but remained unsuccessful in tracing her despite searching for several days. "We reached the concerned police station on October 14. However, the Agartala Police informed us that her location was showing somewhere towards Pune and advised us to proceed to Mumbai. We went to Mumbai and waited there for four days," he said.

The father said that around 10-15 days later, a social activist from Tripura contacted him with information about his daughter's whereabouts and advised him to reach Bengaluru immediately. "Although we could not find our daughter during those four days, I eventually returned to Tripura. Around 10-15 days later, possibly on October 22, Sumit Bhaiya called me and informed me that he had received a location. He immediately asked me to reach Bengaluru. I then travelled to Bengaluru, where I met Nagesh Ji, a member of the Hindu Maha Sangathan. He is an extremely kind-hearted and wonderful person," he said.

Upon reaching Bengaluru, he received assistance from members of a social organisation and local volunteers. Following location-based information and coordinated efforts, the team eventually traced the girl to a place approximately 90 kilometres from Bengaluru Airport. "The location indicated that my daughter was working at a place approximately 90 kilometres from Bengaluru Airport. Based on the location details, they took me to that area. Fortunately, we found my daughter there, along the way. She was accompanied by three or four other children, and there were approximately seven or eight children in total, including a boy," he said.

He alleged that when he found his daughter and brought her into his vehicle, some individuals arrived and attempted to take the children away. "As soon as I found my daughter, I brought her into our vehicle. Subsequently, some people came there to take the children away, which created a commotion. However, our Hindu organisation members handled the situation and stood firmly by us, providing us with immense support and protection," he said.

Expressing gratitude, he said, "Today, there is immense happiness in our family because of their efforts. I feel that they have given me back my entire world by helping us reunite with our daughter."

Meanwhile, social activist Khokan Chandra Paul, who was associated with the rescue efforts, said the matter was brought to the attention of the organisation's chairperson, following which coordination was initiated with members and networks in Bengaluru and Mumbai. "We are from Agartala, Tripura. On October 13, one of our girls from Tripura was allegedly taken from here to Bengaluru and Mumbai. She became trapped in a human trafficking network. As you are aware, human trafficking involves various forms of exploitation and other serious criminal activities," Paul said.

"The girl's father and other concerned individuals came to meet the Chairperson of our organisation's office. The Chairperson had made the necessary arrangements for them. When I looked into the matter and enquired about it, I was informed that they had approached the administration, which had taken commendable steps to address the issue," he said.

"The organisation also held discussions with them. Since this was a sensitive matter, we established communication with our network and concerned members in Mumbai and Bengaluru. We closely tracked the girl's movements and whereabouts and coordinated all the necessary efforts. Following these efforts, we were able to rescue the girl two days ago," he added.

Paul also appreciated the role of the Tripura administration and said that Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha had been closely monitoring the matter. "Our state's Chief Minister, Dr Manik Saha, was closely monitoring the matter, and the administration has done an excellent job. There have been similar incidents in the past. Our Minister, Shri Tinku Roy, had also helped rescue seven tribal girls in a previous operation," he said.

Expressing concern over alleged trafficking networks, Paul said, "This is a serious issue, and such trafficking networks are reportedly active in different parts of Tripura. Minor boys and girls are allegedly being taken from the state and trafficked to other places and even abroad. There are also concerns about the possibility of organ trafficking and other forms of exploitation."

"I appeal to all mothers and fathers to stay connected with their children, particularly their daughters. Please do not allow them to travel alone without proper information and awareness. Anyone can become a victim of such traps. We must remain alert and work together to protect our children," he added. (ANI)