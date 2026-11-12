ADIG INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation Of ADI Global Distribution Inc. Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether ADI Global Distribution Inc. (“ADI” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ADIG) complied with federal securities laws. On November 12, 2026, ADI reported third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing a net loss of $655 million, which included a $659 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. ADI stated the non-cash goodwill impairment charge followed“an interim quantitative impairment assessment that was triggered by continued weakness in the residential market, together with lower projected earnings and cash flows, declines in our stock price and market capitalization. The revised projections reflect continued residential market weakness affecting demand for Exclusive Brands products and unfavorable product and customer mix.” On this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

If you purchased ADI stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at ... or Joshua Karr, Esq. at ..., call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

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