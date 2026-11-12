Bonville & Howard, P.C., Leading Social Security Disability Law Firm, Announces Expansion Into New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Expansion Provides New Yorkers Easier Access to Experienced Legal Guidance for SSDI and SSI Claims.

New York City, NY, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonville & Howard, P.C. has long served residents of Massachusetts, helping them to get the benefits they are entitled to through both SSI and SSDI.

Now New Yorkers will get to experience the same high level of service as their peers in the Bay State, as the skilled attorneys at the firm expand their presence across Long Island, New York City's five boroughs, and surrounding areas. With extensive experience in both SSI and SSDI, Bonville & Howard, P.C. will help clients with both initial applications, reconsiderations, and appeals in front of Administrative Law Judges (ALJ).

“We've been helping Massachusetts residents get the disability benefits they deserve for decades, but we know there are more people out there that need our help.” says Edwin H. Howard II, attorney and President of Bonville & Howard, P.C.“This expansion into New York represents our commitment to helping as many people as possible get the benefits they are entitled to.”

With its expansion into New York, Bonville & Howard, P.C., looks forward to helping more individuals navigate the complexities of the Social Security Disability process. Whether pursuing an initial SSI or SSDI application or appealing a denied claim, New Yorkers can turn to the firm for experienced legal guidance and dedicated representation. For more information about Bonville & Howard, P.C., and its Social Security Disability services, visit the firm's website.

About Bonville & Howard, P.C.

Bonville & Howard Attorney's at Law was formed in 1947. Today, each member of our legal team possesses their own specialty area of legal expertise. By using a“team approach” we effectively are able to draw upon the multiple legal minds of our office to create the best custom strategy for unique situations. We are committed to achieving excellent results for our clients.

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