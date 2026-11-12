The Killers Pest Control Partners With Eastside Exterminators In Portland

Portland pest control company serving the area since 1982 adds insulation and digital pest control through a partnership with Eastside Exterminators.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Killers Pest Control, a Pest Control Portland company that has served the area since 1982, has entered a partnership with Eastside Exterminators. Both companies are local and family owned, and both say the arrangement is built around keeping existing crews and existing relationships in place.The company notified its customers by letter. Owner Matthew White described the partnership as a new chapter and said the standards the company has built over more than four decades in the Portland market will carry forward.What the Partnership AddsThe letter names two services the company did not previously offer: insulation installation and repair, and digital pest control solutions such as SMART. It also describes access to a broader network of professionals through the Eastside side of the partnership.For customers, the day to day does not change. The same technicians handle the same properties, and the service model stays as it was.What Does Not ChangeEvery job still begins with a free inspection. Treatment plans are still built around the specific problem and the customer's budget rather than sold as a fixed package, and covered work still carries a year long guarantee. Treatments still use EPA approved, least toxic products chosen to be safe around families and pets.Customers who want a sense of the company's work can check what their Portland neighbors have to say on its Google Business Profile.Statements From Both Companies"Eastside Exterminators will uphold the same high standards The Killers has built its reputation on," Matthew White, Owner of The Killers Pest Control, wrote in the customer letter. "You'll continue working with the team you already know and trust."White also addressed the transition directly. "We're committed to a seamless transition, and we want to reassure you that with our combined experience, professionalism, and workmanship we will keep delivering the effective, reliable, first-class service you expect from our Killers Team."Jason Kosenski, President of Eastside Exterminators, responded in the same letter. "We are thrilled to welcome The Killers Pest Control team into the Eastside family and look forward to working side by side to build upon the strong relationships and exceptional service they've provided over the years."Kosenski added: "Together, we will continue to deliver the same quality service and attention you have come to expect, while creating new opportunities to better serve you and the community in the future."What the Company HandlesThe company treats ants, bed bugs, termites, cockroaches, rodents, bees, wasps, spiders and fleas for homes and businesses across Portland. Inspection comes first on every job, and the treatment plan follows what the technician finds rather than a standard template. Customers are walked through the findings and the options before any treatment is scheduled.Questions about the partnership are answered on a dedicated FAQ page referenced in the customer letter.Where the Company Works in PortlandCentral: Downtown Portland, the Pearl District and Goose Hollow.East: Hollywood, Montavilla, Lents and Parkrose.West: Hillsdale, Multnomah Village and Raleigh Hills.North: St Johns, Kenton and Overlook.South: Sellwood, Woodstock and Eastmoreland.About The Killers Pest ControlThe Killers Pest Control is a locally operated pest control company that has served Portland, Oregon since 1982. The company treats ants, bed bugs, termites, cockroaches, rodents, bees, wasps, spiders and fleas for residential and commercial properties, and provides free inspections, customized treatment plans and a year long guarantee on covered work. Service areas include neighborhoods across Portland. The Portland office is at 9498 SW Barbur Blvd #312, Portland, OR 97219. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Phone (503) 777-3141. Website

Matt Eberle

The Killers Pest Control

+1 503-777-3141

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The Killers Pest Control Partners With Eastside Exterminators in Portland News Provided By Effective Web Solutions November 12, 2026, 22:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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