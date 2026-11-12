Eric Carroll, Founder and CEO of Quick Strike Media, presents to local business owners on search visibility and digital marketing strategy.

Eric Carroll won the Technology/Innovation category of ETX View's 2025-26 40 Under Forty awards.

Quick Strike Media, a veteran-owned, family-run digital marketing agency.

Eric Carroll (right) and a Quick Strike Media team member with the agency's 2026 BBB Award for Excellence in the Veteran-Owned Business category.

Quick Strike Media serves local businesses in Central Arkansas and East Texas.

Cabot agency answers what local owners ask most: Google Maps visibility, local SEO, Google vs. Facebook ads, reviews and AI search.

- Eric Carroll, Founder and CEO, Quick Strike MediaCABOT, AR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quick Strike Media, a veteran-owned digital marketing agency with an office in Cabot, Arkansas, is answering the questions Central Arkansas business owners most often ask about getting found online, from why a business does not appear on Google Maps to whether Google Ads or Facebook ads make more sense for a local company. The agency, which works with contractors, home service companies, retailers, medical offices and other local businesses in Cabot, Jacksonville, Ward, Austin, Searcy and surrounding communities, is sharing the answers as more customers search for local providers through Google, Google Maps and AI-powered tools such as Google AI Overviews and ChatGPT.Quick Strike Media is a family-run agency with a team of more than 10 marketing specialists and offices in Cabot, Arkansas, and Palestine, Texas. The agency received the 2026 BBB Award for Excellence in the Veteran-Owned Business category, and Founder and Founder and CEO Eric Carroll, a 20-year U.S. Air Force veteran, won the Technology/Innovation category of ETX View's fifth annual 40 Under Forty awards for 2025-26.The questions below reflect what local owners regularly ask the agency's team during consultations, along with the plain-language answers Quick Strike Media gives them.Why Isn't My Business Showing Up on Google Maps?The most common reason a local business does not appear on Google Maps is an incomplete, unverified or inaccurate Google Business Profile. Google Business Profile is the free listing that controls how a business appears in Google Maps and in the map results, often called the Map Pack, shown at the top of many local searches.Common problems include a profile that was never verified, a primary category that does not match the main service the business provides, missing services, outdated hours, few photos and no recent activity. Inconsistent business information is another frequent issue. When a company's name, address and phone number differ between its website, its Google profile, Facebook, Yelp, the Better Business Bureau and other directories, search engines have a harder time confirming which information is correct.Service-area businesses, such as plumbers, roofers and HVAC companies that travel to customers, can hide their street address and list the cities they serve instead. Setting that up correctly matters for a contractor based in Cabot who works throughout Lonoke, White and Pulaski counties.How Does a Business Rank in the Google Map Pack in Cabot or Jacksonville?Google has stated publicly that local search results are based primarily on three factors: relevance, distance and prominence. Relevance is how well a business profile matches what someone searched for. Distance is how far the business is from the searcher or the location named in the search. Prominence reflects how well known the business is, based on signals such as reviews, links, articles and directory listings.In practical terms, a roofing company in Cabot improves its chances of appearing for“roofer near me” or“roof repair Cabot AR” by choosing accurate categories, listing its specific services, adding real photos of completed work, publishing regular updates, earning steady reviews and keeping its business information consistent across the web. Distance cannot be changed, which is why the same business may rank well in Cabot but appear less often for searches in Jacksonville or Searcy unless it builds relevance and prominence for those areas.Why Does My Competitor Show Up Above Me on Google?When a competitor consistently appears first, the difference usually comes down to a handful of measurable factors: more complete Google Business Profile information, more and more recent reviews, a website with dedicated pages for each service and community, more consistent directory listings, and a location closer to the person searching. Older businesses do not automatically rank higher; an established company with a neglected profile can be outranked by a newer business that keeps its information current and active.A useful starting point is to search for the business's main service and city from a phone, then compare the top results line by line: categories, number of reviews, how recently reviews were posted, photos, posts and the quality of each company's service pages.What Is Local SEO, and How Is It Different From Regular SEO?Search engine optimization, or SEO, is the process of improving a website so search engines can crawl it, understand it and rank it for relevant searches. It covers technical structure, page speed, mobile usability, content quality and links from other websites.Local SEO focuses on searches tied to a place, such as“electrician near me,”“HVAC repair in Cabot” or“best plumber in Jacksonville AR.” It combines website work with Google Business Profile optimization, location-specific service pages, consistent directory listings and review management. For most Central Arkansas businesses that serve customers within a defined area, local SEO is where search visibility is won or lost.How Long Does SEO Take to Work?According to Eric Carroll, Founder and CEO of Quick Strike Media, most businesses begin to see measurable SEO improvements within three to six months. Early progress often comes from technical fixes and Google Business Profile optimization, while longer-term gains come from consistent content, more customer reviews and growing authority over time. Competitive industries and larger markets generally take longer.The agency advises owners to be cautious of any company that guarantees first-page rankings or a specific position on Google Maps. Google does not sell guaranteed placement in unpaid results, and no agency controls Google's rankings.Should a Local Business Use Google Ads or Facebook Ads?The answer depends on how customers look for the service. Google Ads places paid ads in front of people who are actively searching for a specific product or service, such as“emergency plumber Cabot” or“AC repair near me.” Those searches often signal immediate need, which makes Google Ads well suited to service businesses that customers call when something breaks.Meta advertising, which places ads on Facebook and Instagram, reaches people based on location, interests and demographics before they begin searching. It is often better suited to building awareness, promoting seasonal services, recruiting employees or keeping a business familiar to nearby households. Many local businesses use both, with search ads capturing demand that already exists and social ads creating demand for the future.Whichever platform is used, geographic targeting should match the area the business actually serves. A contractor who works in Cabot, Ward and Austin gains little from ads shown in communities it does not cover.Is Social Media Worth It for a Local Business?Social media rarely replaces search as a source of new customers for service businesses, but it plays a supporting role. Many people check a company's Facebook or Instagram page before calling to see recent work, read comments and confirm the business is active. Regular posts showing real projects, team members and customer results build trust with people who found the business elsewhere.For local companies, consistency matters more than volume. A few authentic posts each week featuring actual job photos tend to perform better than generic stock images, and the same photos can be reused on the Google Business Profile.Why Is My Website Getting Traffic but Not Calls?When a website receives visitors but few calls or form submissions, the cause is usually on the page rather than in the traffic. Common issues include a phone number that is hard to find or not clickable on mobile devices, slow load times, pages that do not clearly state the service area, missing photos of real work, few reviews or testimonials, and contact forms that ask for too much information.Traffic quality also matters. A page that ranks for broad informational searches may attract readers who are not ready to hire anyone, while a page built around“water heater repair Cabot AR” attracts people who need help now. Call tracking and form tracking show which pages and campaigns produce actual leads, so owners can put more effort into what works.Do I Still Need a Website If I Have a Facebook Page?A Facebook page is useful, but it is not a substitute for a website. A business does not own or control its Facebook page the way it controls its own website, and Facebook pages provide limited room to explain individual services, service areas and frequently asked questions.A website gives search engines and AI tools a primary source of information about the business. Separate pages for each major service and the communities served help Google match a business to specific searches, such as“metal roof installation Cabot AR” or“water heater replacement Jacksonville.” A website also gives Google Ads a destination page built to turn visitors into calls and form submissions.How Can a Business Get More Google Reviews?The most reliable way to get more Google reviews is to ask every satisfied customer, at the right moment, with a direct link that makes leaving a review easy. Many businesses send the link by text message shortly after a job is completed.Google's policies prohibit offering discounts, gifts or other incentives in exchange for reviews, and they also prohibit selectively asking only happy customers for reviews. Businesses should ask customers consistently and respond to every review, positive and negative, in a professional tone. Thoughtful responses show prospective customers that the business is attentive, and recent reviews contribute to the prominence factor Google uses in local rankings.How Do Businesses Show Up in Google AI Overviews and ChatGPT?AI-powered search tools such as Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity answer questions by drawing on information already published online, including websites, business listings, reviews, directories and news coverage. When those sources describe a business consistently and clearly, the business is easier for these systems to identify and describe accurately.Practical steps include stating plainly on the website what the business does, where it is located and which communities it serves; answering common customer questions in plain language; keeping business information consistent across every listing; and maintaining an active Google Business Profile with recent reviews. No agency can guarantee that a business will be named in an AI-generated answer, but accurate and consistent information gives those systems better material to work from.Do Digital Billboards Work for Local Businesses?Digital billboards, also called digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising, place ads on digital screens along highways, near shopping areas and at other high-traffic locations. Programmatic DOOH allows a business to run ads only during selected times of day and in selected areas, and campaigns can report impressions and estimated reach.Carroll plans Quick Strike Media's DOOH campaigns using market research on the neighborhoods and demographic groups a client most needs to reach, and places them through established advertising platforms, including Vistar Media. Digital billboards tend to work best alongside search and social advertising: a driver who sees a business on a screen along U.S. 67/167 is more likely to recognize it later on Google or Facebook, provided the information they find is consistent.What Should I Ask Before Hiring a Marketing Agency in Central Arkansas?Quick Strike Media recommends that owners ask any marketing provider, including its own team, several direct questions before signing an agreement.Who will actually do the work, and is it handled by staff or subcontracted? Who owns the website, domain, Google Business Profile and advertising accounts, and what does the business keep if the relationship ends? Is advertising spend paid directly to Google and Meta, or does it pass through the agency with a markup? What will monthly reports show, and do they connect marketing activity to calls, form submissions and booked jobs? What timeline is realistic for each service? And what do the contract length, renewal and cancellation terms require?Under Quick Strike Media's agreements, clients pay advertising platforms directly, and ad spend is not marked up. The agency tracks results with Google Analytics, Google Search Console, call tracking and custom dashboards, and it provides monthly reports.A Family-Run Team Led by Market ResearchQuick Strike Media is led by Founder and CEO Eric Carroll, who specializes in in-depth market research and in digital signage programming that targets specific neighborhoods and demographic groups. Carroll also consults on marketing for political campaigns. He directs the strategy behind each client's plan, from identifying which communities and customer groups a business most needs to reach to deciding how search, social and billboard advertising should work together.Quick Strike Media is a family-run agency, and its team of more than 10 specialists is organized by discipline, so SEO, Google Business Profile management, web development, Google Ads and Meta advertising, social media, content and digital billboards are each handled by staff who concentrate on that area. Several team members have 20 to more than 30 years of marketing, advertising and communications experience, and the team includes a partner with more than 40 years of small business experience in the trades who consults with many of the agency's contractor and trade clients. Each client works with a consistent point of contact who coordinates with the specialists assigned to the account.The agency provides website design and development, SEO, local SEO, Google Business Profile management, Google Ads, Meta advertising, social media strategy, copywriting, press releases, AI integrations, and programmatic advertising including digital billboards, geofencing, retargeting and streaming TV.Company Perspective“Most of the owners we talk to in Central Arkansas are asking the same handful of questions: why they aren't showing up on Google Maps, whether ads are worth it and who they can trust to give them a straight answer,” said Eric Carroll, Founder and CEO of Quick Strike Media.“We think owners deserve to know exactly who is working on their marketing, what they are paying for and how results are measured. Clear answers are the best place to start.”RecognitionQuick Strike Media and its leadership have received regional recognition for business integrity and innovation. In February 2026, the Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas named Quick Strike Media the winner of its 2026 Award for Excellence in the Veteran-Owned Business category.Eric Carroll also won the Technology/Innovation category of ETX View's fifth annual 40 Under Forty awards for 2025-26. The program, presented by the Longview News-Journal, honors East Texas professionals under 40 who have achieved success in their fields and given back to their communities.About Quick Strike MediaQuick Strike Media is a veteran-owned, family-run digital marketing agency founded in 2023, serving local businesses in Central Arkansas, East Texas and other U.S. markets. The agency provides local SEO, Google Business Profile management, website design and development, Google Ads and Meta advertising, social media marketing, content and press release services, AI integrations, and programmatic advertising including digital billboards. Quick Strike Media has offices at 3065 AR-367, Suite 7B, Cabot, Arkansas 72023, (501) 222-7925, and 324 E. Palestine Avenue, Suite B, Palestine, Texas 75801, (903) 218-7776. More information about the agency's digital marketing services in Cabot, Arkansas is available at quickstrikemedia.

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Quick Strike Media Explains How Central Arkansas Businesses Get Found on Google News Provided By Quick Strike Media November 12, 2026, 22:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics



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