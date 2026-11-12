Bioanalysis Named A Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia Honoree For The Second Consecutive Year

Lake Paul, PhD | President and Founder of BioAnalysis

Kensington-based collaborative research organization recognized among the region's 50 most community-minded employers

- said Lake N. Paul, Founder and CEO of BioAnalysis LLC.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BioAnalysis LLC, a Philadelphia collaborative research organization providing analytical services for gene therapy and biotherapeutics development, has been named a 2026 honoree of the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia (the Chamber). This is the second consecutive year BioAnalysis has received the recognition.

The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia, conducted in partnership with the Philadelphia Foundation, Points of Light and other local partners, recognizes the 50 most community-minded employers in the region and showcases how they use their time, talent and resources to drive social impact. The initiative is modeled after Points of Light's national Civic 50 program.

"Being named to the Civic 50 a second year in a row tells us that community impact isn't a side project at BioAnalysis. It's part of how we work," said Lake N. Paul, Founder and CEO of BioAnalysis LLC. "From our lab in Kensington, our team delivers world-class analytics to gene therapy and biotherapeutics developers around the world, and we are just as committed to opening doors to life science careers for people in our own neighborhood. Scientific excellence and community impact strengthen each other, and this recognition belongs to every member of our team." DRAFT QUOTE: pending approval

"The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia shines a light on organizations that create real community impact," said Chellie Cameron, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber. "The Chamber is proud to amplify their efforts to mobilize their workforce and resources for community impact. Their work strengthens the region we all call home."

Honorees are selected based on four dimensions of their community engagement programs: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement. The assessment is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations measure their social and business value.

BioAnalysis and the 2026 honorees are being celebrated today at the Chamber's Insights for Social Impact: Celebrating Leadership. Inspiring Change. event, which offers a first look at the 2026 Civic 50 report. A full list of honorees is available at chamberphl.

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About BioAnalysis LLC

BioAnalysis, based in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, is a collaborative research organization providing analytical services for gene therapy and biotherapeutics development. Founded in 2019, the company combines scientific excellence with community impact, serving clients worldwide while actively creating opportunities in the life sciences industry for local community members. BioAnalysis is a 2025 and 2026 honoree of the Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia.

Specializing in biophysics, chromatography and mass spectrometry applications for gene therapy and biotherapeutics, BioAnalysis offers deep expertise in method development, cGMP validation and testing. The company is guided by five core pillars: Scientific Excellence, Client Partnership, Rapid Delivery, Value Always and Community Impact.

For more information, visit .

About the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia works together with members, investors, and stakeholders to realize its bold vision: Greater Philadelphia is a top global destination for business and a leader in inclusive growth. As the metro-regional chamber of commerce serving the 11-county, tri-state Greater Philadelphia region, the Chamber is the premier organization to convene and connect business, government and civic leaders to drive economic growth and prosperity for all.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit pointsoflight.

Craig Schrolucke

BioAnalysis LLC

+1 937-234-7583

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BioAnalysis Named a Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia Honoree for the Second Consecutive Year News Provided By Inspiration Foundry November 12, 2026, 22:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Science, Technology



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