Adriana Vela Unveils Integrated AI Leadership Model In New Book

Brain Science For The AI Leader's Soul

Adriana Vela, CEO, MarketTecNexus

Upcoming book, Brain Science for the AI Leader's Soul, connects neuroscience with technological, human, and organizational capabilities.

- Adriana VelaVANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning author, AI Strategist, and Neuro AI Architect Adriana Vela announces the upcoming release of Brain Science for the AI Leader's Soul: Technology Is Getting More Capable. Are We?, a thought-provoking book introducing an integrated approach to leadership, human performance, and organizational adaptability.As artificial intelligence transforms how organizations operate, the challenge extends beyond adopting increasingly sophisticated technologies. Leaders must also strengthen the human and organizational capabilities necessary to translate technological advances into meaningful performance.Drawing on more than three decades of experience spanning enterprise research and development, innovation, business strategy, and neuroscience-informed leadership, Vela challenges the fragmented approaches that often separate technology adoption, leadership development, and organizational transformation."I integrate what others compartmentalize," said Vela. "Neuroscience, leadership, organizational systems, and technology aren't separate conversations. They're interconnected capabilities that determine how effectively we perform, adapt, and create value."The book builds on this multidisciplinary perspective, combining insights from brain science with an integrated leadership architecture designed to help organizations navigate complexity, strengthen decision-making, and develop adaptive capability.Beyond AI Adoption: Integrating What MattersWhile AI can accelerate work, expand analytical capabilities, and create new opportunities, technology alone cannot ensure organizational effectiveness. Brain Science for the AI Leader's Soul explores how the human brain responds to uncertainty, complexity, and change, and why understanding these responses matters when integrating intelligent technologies into organizational decision-making and performance.The book examines several interconnected leadership priorities:.Strengthening human discernment: Using AI to enhance critical thinking, decision-making, and problem-solving rather than becoming overly dependent on automated answers..Building cognitive resilience: Developing mental agility and the capacity to navigate uncertainty, complexity, and continuous change..Integrating organizational capabilities: Connecting leadership, workforce readiness, operational priorities, and technological investments to improve execution..Developing adaptive capability: Strengthening the ability to recognize emerging opportunities, adjust priorities, and respond effectively as conditions evolve.Rather than presenting AI and human intelligence as competing forces, Vela explores how their complementary strengths can create greater value when intentionally integrated.A New Architecture for Adaptive LeadershipA central contribution of the book is Vela's Three-System Adaptive Alignment model (3S AAM), which examines the interconnected systems influencing organizational capability and performance. Her 3S AAM architecture identifies three essential dimensions: the Organizational System, Human System, and Technology System. The model helps leaders recognize where misalignment may constrain performance and why addressing isolated problems may not produce sustainable results.Complementing this diagnostic perspective is Vela's A.I.M. Framework, Assess, Integrate, Momentum, which provides a structured approach for translating insights into coordinated action and continuous progress across all three systems. Together, the model and framework connect strategic understanding with practical execution, offering leaders a more integrated approach to navigating technological and organizational change."Technology can accelerate what an organization does. But it takes aligned people, systems, and strategy to determine whether that acceleration takes us somewhere worth going," Vela explained.Capability Creates OptionsA central message throughout Brain Science for the AI Leader's Soul is that leaders cannot build lasting advantage simply by trying to keep pace with technological advances.Instead, Vela emphasizes strengthening the human and organizational capabilities that make it possible to adapt intelligently as technologies, markets, and business conditions evolve."Capability creates options," said Vela. "The goal isn't to predict every disruption or master every new technology. It's to develop the discernment, adaptability, and confidence to make sound decisions and act effectively when circumstances change."Written for executives, entrepreneurs, managers, and professionals navigating the growing influence of artificial intelligence, the book combines neuroscience-informed insights, leadership perspectives, and practical frameworks. It builds on Vela's bestselling Brain Science for the Soul, extending her exploration of the human brain and performance into the opportunities and challenges of AI-enabled leadership.Upcoming Book Launch and Reader InvitationsBrain Science for the AI Leader's Soul: Technology Is Getting More Capable. Are We? is scheduled for release in November 2026.Readers, business leaders, and media professionals interested in the upcoming release are invited to visit to sign up for a book launch invitation and receive updates about availability, launch activities, and early-access opportunities.About Adriana VelaAdriana Vela is an award-winning entrepreneur, AI Strategist, Neuro AI Architect, leadership advisor, speaker, and bestselling author. With more than 30 years of experience spanning Fortune 100 research and development, startups, innovation, and strategic advisory, she brings a multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of technology, neuroscience, business transformation, and human performance.Vela is the Founder and CEO of MarketTecNexus, where she advises organizations on AI adoption, leadership capability, and organizational adaptability. Her published works include Brain Science for the Soul, 11 Ways to Improve Your Human Condition, and New Rules for Our VUCA World.Learn more at .Media ContactMarketTecNexus...Book information and launch invitations:

Adriana Vela

MarketTecNexus, LLC

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Adriana Vela Unveils Integrated AI Leadership Model in New Book News Provided By MarketTecNexus, LLC November 12, 2026, 22:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science, Technology



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