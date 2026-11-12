Gourmet Ads Launches The 10 Million Recipes Segment

MENAFN - GetNews) A pure Recipe audience of up to 10 million URLs, Gourmet Ads' Largest Contextual Segment Ever, built on a re-engineered Contextual Engine

New York, USA - November 12, 2026 - Gourmet Ads, the food-focused advertising company, today launched the 10 Million Recipes segment, a single Contextual Targeting segment covering up to 10 million recipe pages across the internet. It is the first segment built on the company's re-engineered segment architecture, with more large-scale segments to follow next year.

“This request came directly from our clients. Brands told us they wanted to go broad, but 'Food' as a category was just too broad,” said Mike Masiello, VP Global Partnerships at Gourmet Ads.“They don't want restaurant or food truck content. They just want people who are reading a recipe and about to cook. 10 Million Recipes gives them exactly that: a pure Recipe audience, at real scale, right as Americans plan their Thanksgiving menus.”

The process of developing this segment has additionally uncovered insights on missed opportunities in food advertising.

Invisible Essentials: An Undervalued Advertising Opportunity in Food

As the Gourmet Ads Contextual Engine now encompasses more than 10 million indexed recipes, this large dataset maps the true shape of home cooking interests across cuisines, dietary preferences, meal occasions and ingredient categories.

Perhaps the most significant finding is the“Invisible Essentials” phenomenon: essential ingredients that don't appear in a recipe's title. These Invisible Essentials represent a strong purchase intent signal.

“Most food advertising revolves around primary ingredients,” said Masiello.“Our data lets brands think about the full ingredient ecosystem, changing the targeting conversation completely.”

The principle was illustrated dramatically by one of Gourmet Ads' most successful campaigns: a butter brand that advertised alongside banana bread recipes. The connection was straightforward (banana bread requires a significant quantity of butter), but the insight was deeper. Consumers browsing banana bread recipes purchase three times the butter of an average consumer.

The banana bread example is just the beginning. Across 10 million recipes, these hidden ingredient relationships appear everywhere: the dry white wine that anchors every risotto, the fish sauce that separates authentic Pad Thai from an approximation, the ricotta that gives lasagna its signature texture. Even though these ingredients do not make the headline, they all end up in the shopping cart.

These insights were uncovered through nearly a decade of building the world's best food-focused Contextual Engine.

From One Million URLs to 14 Million

Work on Gourmet Ads' proprietary Contextual Engine began in 2019. Since then, the company has learned a great deal about consumer behavior and what drives campaign performance.

“Contextual Targeting has always had a scale problem,” said Benjamin Christie, Founder and President of Gourmet Ads.“When we started building our Contextual Engine in 2019, we had a ceiling of 1 million URLs per segment. For many campaigns, that ceiling became the constraint.”

Earlier this year, Gourmet Ads developers re-engineered the way it builds segments. The new architecture lifts the ceiling up to 14 million URLs per segment, giving buyers far greater reach without giving up the precision of URL-level Contextual Targeting.

“10 Million Recipes is the first segment on that new architecture, and it won't be the last,” said Christie.“When we started building this, the focus was squarely on reaching the Primary and Secondary Household Cook. When all you do is recipes, you become very good at it.”

The recipes are drawn from an index of more than 8 billion URLs, ranging from the world's best Recipe Websites and Food Blogs to Lifestyle and News websites. There are well over 10 million recipes on the internet, but not all of them belong in a premium Advertising segment. Unlike AI slop recipes or automated blogs, these are all real recipes from trusted sources.

The recipes include Baking, Savory and Sweet dishes, including all kinds of holiday dishes for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. The segment is launching ahead of Thanksgiving, the year's biggest home cooking moment in the US.

Availability

The 10 Million Recipes segment is available now, with no fees: only pay for media. Brands, Advertising Agencies, Media Buyers and Trading Desks can activate two ways:



Programmatic: via Curation Deals through Microsoft Advertising and Index Exchange Marketplace, accessible from virtually every major DSP. Managed Campaigns: planned, run and optimized end-to-end by our Campaign Specialists.

The segment is updated three times per week.

To activate 10 Million Recipes, visit

200+ Specialty Recipe Segments

10 Million Recipes is built for reach, and it won't be the right fit for every brand. That's why the segment sits alongside more than 200 prebuilt specialty Recipe Targeting options, including:



Cuisines: Italian Recipes, Thai Recipes

Ingredients: Beef Recipes, Cheese Recipes

Meal Categories: Breakfast Recipes, Dinner Recipes

Diets: Keto Recipes, Gluten Free Recipes

Kitchen Appliances: Air Fryer Recipes, Pressure Cooker Recipes Seasonal: Thanksgiving Recipes, Christmas Recipes

Custom Recipe segments can be built within 24 to 48 hours.

The full range is at

About Gourmet Ads

Founded in 2008, Gourmet Ads is a Programmatic Advertising company focused on Food and Beverage. Its proprietary Contextual Engine powers around 600 off-the-shelf Contextual Segments at the URL level, available through Microsoft Advertising and Index Exchange and integrated with essentially every DSP. The company works with brands and agencies globally, including all six major agency holding companies, and runs near 24 hour Ad Operations from Manila with team members across the USA and Spain.