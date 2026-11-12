Agentic Software Inc. Launches Saas Replacement Program With Free Working Prototypes

MENAFN - GetNews)"Agustin "Gus" Chanfreau, founder of Agentic Software Inc."Companies get a working prototype of their own version of the software they rent, built within days around how their team works, at no cost.

Fairfax, VA - November 12, 2026 - As AI makes custom software faster and cheaper to build, Agentic Software Inc. today launched a program to replace companies' SaaS subscriptions with software they own. A company names a subscription it pays for every month, and within a few days Agentic builds a free working prototype of the company's own version, shaped around how its team actually works.

Companies are already making the switch: 35% of enterprises have replaced SaaS with custom software, according to Retool's 2026 Build vs. Buy Report. Meanwhile, the median company spends $9,455 per employee a year on SaaS, according to Zylo's 2026 SaaS Management Index, and organizations leave an average of 36% of their SaaS licenses unused.

Agentic doesn't copy the vendor's software. Each prototype starts from how the company works today: the work its team does every day, the steps it follows and the reports it needs, leaving out the features nobody uses. Agentic's engineers use AI to build a working version with sample data, and the company's team can click through every screen in a web browser, with no download or sign-in.

Every prototype has an AI assistant built in. While people click through it, they can tell the assistant what they would change, by talking or typing, and attach screenshots. The assistant asks follow-up questions and turns every conversation into a prioritized list of requirements, so the next version is built around what the team actually said.

Agentic is already building this kind of software. For one client, it is bringing AI proposal writing, hiring and onboarding, scheduling, timesheets, documents and internal communications into a single app the client owns, which costs less than $100 a month to host. Agentic has also built AI that interviews people across a company and turns what they say into reports for leadership.

"Most companies rent software that was built for everybody, then pay every month to work around it," said Agustin "Gus" Chanfreau, founder of Agentic Software Inc. "We'd rather show them their own version first. They click through it, tell our assistant what's wrong, and we build the next version around what they told us. If it doesn't fit, they haven't spent a dollar."

If a customer decides to go ahead, Agentic's engineers build the full version, and the customer owns the code. Software built around one company's needs often costs much less to run than the subscription it replaces.

Chanfreau started automating work early. At 19, his first job was data entry at a legal marketing firm, and he found a way to automate his own work. The automations he built ended up replacing most of his 25-person team's manual work. He studied computer science at Columbia University, specializing in artificial intelligence, and took part in AI research there.

Over 15 years in government and enterprise software, Chanfreau has built disaster-recovery and COVID-19 relief systems for several state governments, including as a lead developer, and developed invoice-processing software for FEMA-funded recovery work. The relief systems put applicants in order of need, so aid reached the families who needed it most first. They also carried each case from application to payment, checking documents, calculating awards, issuing award letters and tracking payments. Systems he and his teams built have been used by hundreds of thousands of people.

Agentic's engineers also work on government client teams. They have built multi-agent AI systems for defense programs and contract-support software for the federal government.

Companies can request a free prototype at agenticsoftwareinc/replace.

About Agentic Software Inc.

Agentic Software Inc. builds custom software and AI agents for businesses, including software companies own outright in place of the subscriptions they rent. It also places software engineers on client teams and offers free check-ups that show where a company can save on software and manual work. Agentic Software Inc. was founded by Agustin "Gus" Chanfreau. Learn more at agenticsoftwareinc.