Rice Flour Market Size Set To Reach $2.12 Billion By 2031 Driven By Ultra-Fine Milling And Commercial Bakery Adoption Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Rice Flour Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the rice flour market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, competitive positioning, and future opportunities.

Hyderabad, November 12, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the rice flour market size was valued at $1.49 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $2.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market expands as commercial food processors, industrial bakeries, and consumer retail brands incorporate hypoallergenic, non-GMO grain alternatives across daily food formulations. Growing consumer awareness regarding celiac disease and gluten intolerance, tightening government regulations on allergen declaration, and expanding public support for organic cultivation support steady procurement volumes across retail stores, commercial bakeries, and industrial food manufacturing plants worldwide.

The rice flour market growth is also shaped by improvements in particle size reduction, starch pre-gelatinization, and rising food processor expectations regarding dough rheology and texture replication. Flour millers and ingredient suppliers are investing in proprietary pin-milling equipment, continuous enzymatic modification systems, and dedicated organic processing lines. These processing developments help flour producers navigate raw paddy price fluctuations while maintaining uniform hydration rates, neutral sensory profiles, and strict clean-label compliance. Together, these operational factors strengthen the integrated rice flour market forecast across primary agricultural trade zones and high-consumption consumer markets.

Rice Flour Market Trends

Surging Demand for Gluten-Free Staples Drives Commercial Food Reformulation

One of the leading rice flour market trends is the high utilization of milled rice flours as primary wheat flour substitutes across commercial food recipes. Food manufacturers producing sandwich breads, cookies, extrusion-cooked snack crisps, and breaded batters use rice flour to deliver authentic crumb texture and crispiness without gluten proteins. Because rice flour naturally possesses low allergenicity and high digestibility, it serves as an essential functional base in toddler nutrition, specialized sports drinks, and medical enteral feeding formulas. This continuous ingredient substitution across packaged food manufacturing supports the rice flour industry.

Brown Rice Flour Expands Rapidly in Whole-Grain and Fiber-Rich Categories

Nutritional fortification represents an expanding development area within the rice flour market share. While conventional white rice flour accounts for high baseline processing volumes, brown rice flour is recording the quickest adoption across functional wellness foods. Brown rice flour retains the outer bran layer and germ, delivering concentrated dietary fiber, B-complex vitamins, and natural antioxidants while exhibiting a lower glycemic index. Ingredient processors are deploying specialized heat stabilization and micro-milling techniques to deactivate lipase enzymes, extending storage stability and resolving traditional grittiness in artisan bakery items.

Ultra-Fine and Enzyme-Modified Soluble Flours Replace Synthetic Additives

Processing engineering continues to guide the rice flour market growth. Standard coarse rice flours often struggle with phase separation and chalky mouthfeel in liquid applications. Ingredient manufacturers have engineered ultra-fine flours and enzyme-treated soluble rice flours that function as clean-label texturizers, fat replacers, and bulking agents. These soluble starch fractions dissolve cleanly in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry soup mixes, and salad dressings, aligning with wider quality benchmarks recognized across the integrated food ingredients industry for clean-label food manufacturing.

Government Organic Subsidies and Direct-to-Consumer Channels Expand Product Reach

Distribution and agricultural policy developments continue to influence market deployment. State agricultural subsidies in major rice-growing nations encourage farmers to transition acreage toward certified organic farming standards. At the retail tier, while supermarkets and hypermarkets handle bulk volumes, digital e-commerce platforms and quick-commerce delivery apps allow boutique organic millers to supply certified organic and heirloom rice flours directly to home bakers, securing predictable replenishment orders for specialty dietary flour blends.

Asia-Pacific Commands Global Volume While North America and Europe Drive Value Expansion

Regional consumption and milling patterns continue to guide the rice flour market forecast. The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest regional market share and registers the quickest growth pace, propelled by extensive paddy rice production in India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam, paired with deep-rooted culinary usage in rice noodles, rice paper, and confectionery doughs. Meanwhile, North America and Europe represent high-value development markets, driven by mature gluten-free consumer segments, stringent allergen-free labeling mandates, and strong commercial demand for certified organic flour ingredients across commercial food manufacturing facilities.

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Rice Flour Market Segmentation

By Source

White Rice Flour

Brown Rice Flour

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By End Use

Retail

Industrial (Bakery and Confectionery, Baby Food, Convenience Foods, Ready Meals)

Foodservice/HoReCa

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape of the Rice Flour Industry

The rice flour industry exhibits a moderately consolidated competitive structure, with multinational grain processors, specialized starch refiners, and regional rice milling corporations competing across milling precision, batch consistency, and global distribution footprints. Market participants strengthen their operational presence by constructing dedicated gluten-free milling facilities, securing long-term farmer contract acreage, and expanding certified non-GMO and organic ingredient lines.

Particle size uniformity, starch damage control, and gelatinization temperature consistency serve as primary areas of operational differentiation. Millers invest in jet-milling equipment and automated optical sorting lines to eliminate foreign contaminants and ensure flours blend smoothly into automated industrial bakery mixers. Flour processors also partner with commercial bakeries and packaged snack brands to optimize water absorption ratios in commercial doughs. These initiatives help major suppliers protect their rice flour market share while maintaining quality consistency across international supply chains.

Geographic manufacturing proximity and raw material integration remain standard business practices. Leading milling groups operate processing plants near primary agricultural river basins in Asia and North America to minimize logistics costs and secure high-grade broken rice fractions directly from parent rice mills. As global commercial demand for certified gluten-free foods, clean-label binders, and hypoallergenic nutrition continues worldwide, the rice flour market forecast remains supported by ongoing capital investments in continuous milling systems, quality control laboratories, and international trade agreements.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the rice flour market include:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Ingredion Incorporated

KRBL Limited

BENEO GmbH

Burapa Prosper Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The rice flour market forecast points toward steady expansion as commercial food manufacturers, industrial bakeries, and retail consumers continue choosing milled rice flours for allergen-free formulation, clean-label clarity, and digestive comfort. Rice processors and grain millers respond by expanding dedicated organic milling assets, refining ultra-fine particle grinding, and engineering soluble starch flours that match the functional performance of conventional thickeners. These processing improvements support sustained ingredient adoption across commercial baking, infant nutrition, and convenience meal production worldwide.

Securing traceable grain sources and adhering to rigorous international allergen testing protocols remain essential operational priorities for processing plants. Meanwhile, the growing adoption of nutrient-dense brown rice flours enables food brands to meet consumer expectations for whole-grain nutrition while preserving appealing product textures. These practical processing adjustments continue to guide modern rice flour market trends.

Regional conditions offer balanced commercial opportunities. Asia-Pacific provides an established agricultural foundation supported by extensive paddy harvest yields and high domestic culinary consumption, while North America and Europe offer high-margin retail expansion driven by established gluten-free dietary habits. These complementary conditions create clear commercial routes for rice flour processors worldwide.

Overall, the rice flour market size will continue to benefit from shifting consumer dietary preferences, growing demand for allergen-free packaged foods, wider availability across digital and brick-and-mortar grocery networks, and ongoing improvements in grain milling science. These combined market factors support sustained rice flour market growth while reinforcing the commercial position of the global rice flour industry.

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Pulse Flour Market Share:

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