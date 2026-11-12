IMF Says Senegal Must Implement Budget Framework To Win Approval Of $2.2Bn Programme

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Thursday underscored the importance of Senegal implementing policies that it had agreed under a staff agreement for a $2.2bn lending programme, including completion of a budget framework.

IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack told reporters that Senegal also needed to complete corrective measures to deal with the misreporting of hidden debt, and provide financing assurances from Senegal's partners, in order for the IMF's board to approve the lending programme.

Kozack declined to comment on any possible move by the country's president to circumvent parliament and adopt a budget.

"We are not a party to the discussions between the government and the National Assembly. That would not be our place," Kozack said in a regular briefing, noting that each of the IMF's 191 members had its own constitutional and legal framework.

"We fully respect that sovereignty of nations," she said. "What matters for us is that the authorities are committed to the policies that they've agreed in the staff-level agreement that can underpin the programme and that the authorities are able to implement them, using Senegal's own legal and institutional framework."

Senegal's finance ministry last week said a parliamentary committee had asked it to withdraw the 2027 budget bill, intensifying a political stand-off between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and his former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, whose PASTEF party hold a majority in the National Assembly.

Senegal's National Assembly previously rejected an amended budget for 2026. The two budget bills are key to advancing the IMF programme, which underpins the West African country's strategy to rework its massive debt burden.

Senegal's finances have been in crisis since 2024, when the government discovered debts misreported by the previous administration that analysts peg at some $13bn, one of the largest hidden debt cases on the continent.

Kozack told reporters that the IMF was ready to explain the programme to stakeholders and was engaging extensively with authorities on the policies it had agreed to implement.

She noted that Senegal's official creditor committee had not yet been formed.

IMF Julie Kozack budget