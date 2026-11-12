Jordan Expresses Condolences To US Over New York Residential Building Collapse Victims

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the United States of America over the victims of a residential building collapse in New York State.

The Ministry's Spokesperson, Ambassador Fouad Majali, affirmed Jordan's sympathy and full solidarity with the US government and people, extending heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

//Petra// MF