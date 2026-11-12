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Russia Targets Energy And Heating Facilities In Bila Tserkva With Drones


Date: 2026-11-12 05:36:53

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Bila Tserkva City Territorial Community reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy is attacking our community again. Almost every hour, enemy drones are heading our way. There have been hits. The targets are facilities that supply electricity and heat to the homes of Bila Tserkva residents," the statement said.

Read also: Russian drone strikes facility in Bila Tserkva community in Kyiv region

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck an oil and gas facility in the Chernihiv region with missiles on November 12.

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