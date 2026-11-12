Zelensky Discusses Stronger Support For Ukraine With Partners In Dublin
"Today in Dublin, there was a multilateral meeting of Ukraine's friends, our biggest partners. I thank Andy Burnham for organizing it. I am grateful to Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk, Petteri Orpo, Andris Kulbergs, Kristen Michal, Mette Frederiksen, Gitanas Nauseda, Micheal Martin, Giorgia Meloni, Mark Carney, Ulf Kristersson, Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, Mark Rutte and Kaja Kallas for taking part," Zelensky said.
According to him, the participants discussed ways to step up support for Ukraine amid continued Russian attacks. In particular, they discussed the supply of air defense missiles, energy assistance and the construction of new shelters.
"We also discussed Ukraine's financial resilience, new contributions to the PURL program and security guarantees. We count on our partners' support on all these issues," he said.Read also: Zelensky, Costa, von der Leyen discuss additional EU support for Ukraine to get through winter
He added that a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was scheduled to take place in Berlin next week, where the parties would continue coordinating their efforts.
Zelensky also highlighted the United Kingdom's decision to impose a new package of sanctions targeting Russia's oil sector.
"It is the first country to have imposed sanctions on all ten of Russia's largest oil producers. This is another step toward restricting the resources Russia uses to finance its war. Thank you for taking steps that bring peace closer," he said.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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