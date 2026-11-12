Zelensky, Babis Discuss Economic Cooperation, Ukraine's EU Integration
"I briefed him on the situation with Russian strikes on infrastructure and logistics, how difficult conditions are in many cities, and what is needed for recovery," he said.
In particular, Zelensky noted that Russian forces had struck 60 locomotives in the past month alone.
"We appreciate the Czech Republic's decision this month to support Ukrzaliznytsia by providing locomotives. And we very much hope to find new formats of support and cooperation," Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky discusses stronger support for Ukraine with partners in Dublin
He thanked the Czech business delegation for its visit, during which the two teams worked on specific projects that Ukraine and the Czech Republic could implement together.
"Trade between our countries has also grown this year, and we are interested in further developing it. We agreed to work in all these areas. Strong relations are important for both countries and for all of Europe," Zelensky said.
Photo: Video screenshot
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