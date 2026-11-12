Rocket Lab To Launch Milestone 100Th Electron Rocket This Week

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Less than a decade after its debut, Electron is set to reach 100 launches faster than any other commercially developed rocket in history.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that its 100th Electron rocket is scheduled for launch at the end of this week. The launch will be a historic moment for the the global space industry, setting a new record for reaching 100 launches faster than any other commercially developed launch vehicle.

The mission, named“The Mountain God Rises”, is scheduled for lift off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand, to deploy a single Earth-imaging satellite to orbit for Japanese company the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS).

Lift-off is currently scheduled for November 14 at 6:30 p.m. New Zealand Daylight Time. The mission will be broadcast live at @RocketLabCorp with coverage beginning at around 5:30 pm NZDT.

Since its first launch in 2017, Electron has become one of the world's most frequently launched rockets and has redefined access to space for small satellites. Electron has achieved a string of world-firsts and industry-leading achievements along the way including:



The first carbon composite orbital launch vehicle.

Powered by the first 3D-printed orbital rocket engine, Rutherford, which is also the first rocket engine to use electric fuel pumps instead of traditional gas turbines.

Launched from two hemispheres. Rocket Lab operates launch pads in Virginia, USA, as well as New Zealand, where the company built the world's first private orbital launch complex.

Achieved a new responsive space record earlier this year when Electron was launched with just 16 hours and 42 minutes notice for the U.S. Space Force. On track to be the world's first commercial small-lift orbital rocket to reach 100 launches.



Follow Rocket Lab on X (@RocketLab) and other social channels for real-time mission updates.

Interviews available on request as schedules allow.

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

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About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at .

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